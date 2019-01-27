Home Lifestyle Books

RK Narayan deserved a Nobel Prize, says Jeffrey Archer

Jeffrey Archer

Author Jeffrey Archer | File

By IANS

JAIPUR: Indian writer R.K. Narayan deserved a Nobel Prize for his writings, said renowned British author Jeffrey Archer here on Saturday.

"His work is a work of a genius. He can take a small man living in a village and turn it into a brilliant story," said Archer.

Calling himself a storyteller, he said that the proclaimed prizes are meant for literary giants and are not for storytellers.

Addressing mediapersons during the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, he said that this time he decided to debut at JLF2019 as the organisers had been inviting him for a long time.

He said that Indians are incredibly gentle and kind and this is what he likes about India.

Answering a query on what he loves the most in India, he excitedly, said cricket.

He also congratulated the Indian team for beating Australia in the recent test series in Australia.

The author said that he has two favourites in the Indian cricket team - Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

"My personal hero remains Rahul Dravid. I just think his style is wonderful. It was a privilege to watch him play. Of course, there is Sachin Tendulkar as well."

In fact Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are two of the best batsmen in the Indian team , he said, adding, "Kohli's and Pujara's centuries against Australia were outstanding and remarkable."

Remembering former Indian cricket team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Archer said he was a good friend.

