Framing the written word

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 50 photographs clicked by French photographer Jean-Marc GODES present an artistic tribute to books. That’s how it’s titled ‘Livre en Vie’ or Living Books. The exhibition is ongoing at Alliance Francaise Hyderabad. Living. Yes. Indeed. One gets to see the printed pages come alive; their giant sizes clinging to the base of a tree. And true, they are parts of trees.

The lensman has rightly shown this in the click. Another photo shows a small girl facing a sea of sunflowers. Only her back is visible to the viewer. Her golden braid has a pink flower tucked neatly in. She is holding a teddy bear in her left hand and a book in right. Her feet, without any shoes, dangle from the wooden bench she’s sitting on. Her connection with the vibrant flowers, her and the book, of course, shows how a child just wants be a part of this world. Complete in its own way. There’s no need for an external, artificial interference. The child feels wholesome. Happy. Immersed. Her book is her companion. And she doesn’t need anything else. Maybe she’s just finished reading a story and is pondering about another little girl in the pages. What is unsaid in the photograph is very much said. Understood and this is where the success of the photographer lies.

On till February 12