Home Lifestyle Books

Framing the written word

The lensman has rightly shown this in the click. Another photo shows a small girl facing a sea of sunflowers.

Published: 30th January 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 50 photographs clicked by French photographer Jean-Marc GODES present an artistic tribute to books. That’s how it’s titled ‘Livre en Vie’ or Living Books. The exhibition is ongoing at Alliance Francaise Hyderabad. Living. Yes. Indeed. One gets to see the printed pages come alive; their giant sizes clinging to the base of a tree. And true, they are parts of trees.

The lensman has rightly shown this in the click. Another photo shows a small girl facing a sea of sunflowers. Only her back is visible to the viewer. Her golden braid has a pink flower tucked neatly in. She is holding a teddy bear in her left hand and a book in right. Her feet, without any shoes, dangle from the wooden bench she’s sitting on. Her connection with the vibrant flowers, her and the book, of course, shows how a child just wants be a part of this world. Complete in its own way. There’s no need for an external, artificial interference. The child  feels wholesome. Happy. Immersed. Her book is her companion. And she doesn’t need anything else. Maybe she’s just finished reading a story and is pondering about another little girl in the pages. What is unsaid in the photograph is very much said. Understood and this is where the success of the photographer lies.

On till February 12

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp