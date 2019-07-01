A secret weapon for entrepreneurs

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cash inflow, filing income tax, marginalisation of profits and pricing strategies. These financial terms might seem Greek and Latin to many of us. Finance is not something that can be ignored since it is the backbone of every industry. Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh, executive director and CFO of a multinational company, and a high-performance coach, has penned a book on different aspects of finance titled What the Finance: Easy-to-learn finance practices for entrepreneurs who want to achieve high performance. The book was launched on Friday at Odyssey, Adyar.

“I’d call myself an accidental author. The market is filled with many finance- and money-related books. I did not want to add to the count. However, my friends insisted that I write something simple and comprehensible for people to make a wise decision in money matters. Young entrepreneurs are struggling because of lack of knowledge in these aspects. With a lack of understanding finance, any business is headed for doom,’’ said Sangeeta.

Through simple examples, actionable points and practical insights, Sangeeta shows entrepreneurs what finance really is — the most valuable secret weapon of your business. From how to arrive at your pricing strategy to managing your cash flow and how you can maximise your profits, the book covers all aspects of finance. Using her experience in the industry, the author has also peppered the book with real-life stories of successful entrepreneurs — how they overcame their financial woes.

What Finance also gives the reader a glimpse of the challenges these entrepreneurs faced and how, in reflection, they see the value in learning about finance.

There are 10 chapters interspersed with thoughts to reflect at the end of each one. “This book is a must-read for smart entrepreneurs, business leaders, owners and start-ups who see the significance of understanding the language of finance. This is not a book for your accounts guy. It is carefully written for entrepreneurs to learn business finance in its entirety.

The common nightmare experienced by these people is handling and managing cash, overspending and resulting in a cash crunch. I’ve given practical, implementable and easy solutions. The best way for newbies to approach the book is to familiarise oneself with the concept before getting deeper into it,” she said. The author has also released video nuggets by explaining and simplifying the terms in the books. She will be conducting workshops on the same topic.For details, visit: www.sss.coach. The book is priced at Rs 350.

About the author

Sangeeta is a Chartered Accountant and management accountant with over two decades of work experience, including leadership positions with multinational companies across geographies. She has completed an executive education programme from Harvard Business School and is a credentialed high-performance coach from the International Coach Federation. Her debut book A Glance at the Unknown was a fiction.