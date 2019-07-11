Home Lifestyle Books

26 ways to develop empathy to forge relationships

'Lack of empathy gives rise to bullying, gender-related crimes and relationship issues, at homes as well as work places': Dr Samir Parikh

Published: 11th July 2019

Dr. Sameer Parikh

Dr. Samir Parikh

By Express News Service

In this day and age when the instances of anger, aggression and hostility have increased multi-fold and empathy seems to be lost virtue, we are often at loss when it comes to forging and nurturing relationships. Building sensitivity and empathy becomes a critical question in such a scenario. 

But help comes in the form of a new book, A to Z of Empathy. It is a simple 26-point self-help book on how to make yourself and your children empathic in a way that is easy to understand and apply. The book authored by Dr Samir Parikh, Director of the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare, with three others was launched early this week in Delhi NCR.

“This book is useful for all age groups, from a child to a grandparent. It talks about how we can become sensitive towards others, and not turn into bullies,” says Dr Parikh, adding that working in the field of mental health made him realise how we are losing empathy, leading to social and emotional disconnect among people. 

“Lack of empathy gives rise to bullying, gender-related crimes and relationship issues, at homes as well as work places. It makes us look the other way when we see a road accident victim or a woman being teased at a public place,” he adds. A to Z of Empathy is published by Livonics Publishing

