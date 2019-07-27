Home Lifestyle Books

Through the lens of loneliness 

Paramita Satpathy’s book of short stories showcases different scenarios involving loneliness.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Author Paramita Satpathy

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Perhaps, happiness is overrated. Maybe life needs a closer look at other critical states of emotions such as melancholy, to start with, for a fundamental understanding of why we desire happiness so much and is it that important after all? “Had life been about overflowing happiness and bliss all this while, there would be no story to tell,” says 53-year-old Paramita Satpathy, whose new book Colours of Loneliness and Other Stories, scratches the surface of human preoccupations with happiness and presents a realistic literary work connecting at a more profound level.

The book is a collection of stories translated from Odia by Snehaprava Das. The stories unravel the layers of human experience, some pleasant some not so much. What’s noteworthy, is the frank treatment of every emotion. Some stories condemn sexual abuse of children, dowry deaths, female foeticide, while others look critically at hyper urbanisation.

There’s A Rare Fable that details the unique relationship between a princess with supernatural powers and a mare who becomes her friend and confidante. The Nowhere Nest story speaks of the agonising realisation that a woman has no place to call her own. Every place she feels she belongs to is defined by the relationships she has entered into. The title story, Colours of Loneliness looks at the lives of two close friends Maya and Veena, and how they deal with their own share of loneliness. 

The story titled, Wild Jasmine, is based on the argument of rehabilitation and exploitation around it. “But layers of complexities are woven to the theme in the form of innocence, betrayal and beginning of a revolution. Elixir of Love is presented in a dramatic way to narrate the dream sequence of a woman in quest of the elixir of love. The story is woven around heartbreak, regrets and whether there exists any such elixir,” shares the author, who has written close to 100 stories and two books in translation titled Intimate Pretence and A Boundless Moment.  

The books finds resonance with a city like Delhi where alienation is a stark reality. It’s worsened by the predicament of wanting our ‘space’ but not at the cost of feeling isolated. “Loneliness in its physical form becomes very apparent in big cities as people do not have time for one another. Most people settled here with their roots being elsewhere. They become vulnerable as they face cheating, rudeness, cruelty, and crime in its crudest form making each one insecure and lonely,” says Satpathy, who thinks the book will help these people connect. 

But not all is dark and gloomy in the capital. “I spent a few years here as a student at Jawahar Lal Nehru University and I’ve also visited Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad. But Delhi somehow posed a kind of an enigma to me. I get a sense of space being in Delhi,” says the author, originally from Bhubneshwar. But now Delhi is home. Its loneliness and the case of happiness is also hers. 

Colours of Loneliness and other Stories
Price : Rs 685 
Pages: 256
Publisher: Oxford University Press
Availability: Amazon.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paramita Satpathy Snehaprava Das Colours of Loneliness and Other Stories
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp