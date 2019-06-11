Home Lifestyle Books

Senior journalist's book, 'Marauders of Hope' shines light on marketing scams

Senior journalist Aruna Ravikumar has launched her new book ‘Marauders of Hope’ at an event held at ITC Kohenur in the city on Sunday.

Published: 11th June 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Senior journalist Aruna Ravikumar

Senior journalist Aruna Ravikumar

By Shreya Panda
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior journalist Aruna Ravikumar has launched her new book ‘Marauders of Hope’ at an event held at ITC Kohenur in the city on Sunday.

The book deals with multi-level marketing scams and how it scars the victims forever.

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat took part as the chief guest and launched the book.

Badminton star Pullela Gopichand, actor and Movie Artists Association president Dr Naresh VK, ISB deputy dean Prof Sanjay Kallapur, retd. IAS officer Dr EAS Sharma and others attended.

“While working in print and electronic media, I conducted a lot of debates. One topic disturbed and haunted me for days, which was multi-level marketing scams. During the course of discussion, I realised the modus operandi of the scamsters. The victims were spread across different cross-sections, and the loot in the last two decades is more than Rs 7 lakh crore! This is just the amount we came to know but there is more of it and it is continuing despite a clear-cut Act (The Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978)”, she said.

The book is available at leading bookstores and online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aruna Ravikumar book review Aruna Ravikumar Marauders of hope book review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp