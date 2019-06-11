Senior journalist's book, 'Marauders of Hope' shines light on marketing scams

Shreya Panda By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior journalist Aruna Ravikumar has launched her new book ‘Marauders of Hope’ at an event held at ITC Kohenur in the city on Sunday.

The book deals with multi-level marketing scams and how it scars the victims forever.

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat took part as the chief guest and launched the book.

Badminton star Pullela Gopichand, actor and Movie Artists Association president Dr Naresh VK, ISB deputy dean Prof Sanjay Kallapur, retd. IAS officer Dr EAS Sharma and others attended.

“While working in print and electronic media, I conducted a lot of debates. One topic disturbed and haunted me for days, which was multi-level marketing scams. During the course of discussion, I realised the modus operandi of the scamsters. The victims were spread across different cross-sections, and the loot in the last two decades is more than Rs 7 lakh crore! This is just the amount we came to know but there is more of it and it is continuing despite a clear-cut Act (The Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978)”, she said.

