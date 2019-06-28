Home Lifestyle Books

Comic book on demystifying GST to hit the stands soon

Published: 28th June 2019 02:36 PM

GST



By PTI

NEW DELHI: A book seeks to demystify the complex layers and rules of Goods and Services Tax (GST) through visual storytelling.

In "Adventures of the GST Man", author Srinivas Kotni uses a fictional superhero to answer questions that one may have on this indirect tax levied by the government on all goods and services.

Kotni says he wanted to simplify the understanding of GST and make it more exciting by using caricatures and cartoons. "The idea of a comic book on GST and its various concepts as introduced in India thus germinated in my mind," he says.

The GST Man, who is the superhero, holds the narrative in the entire book and seeks to impart knowledge on the tax structure in a creative and playful manner.

The book, published by Lexport, has a foreword by former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who says many concepts of GST have been "succinctly presented with a tinge of humour".

