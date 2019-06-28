Home Lifestyle Books

Love has no formula: Author Yamini Sinha 

Her new novel, "Does Love Give a Second Chance?" is based on a true-love story and is aimed to making the readers realise their own love story.

Published: 28th June 2019

Yamini Sinha

Yamini Sinha

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

In Addition to being Ms India Popular in 2017, pageant coach, motivational speaker, communication and grooming expert, freelance faculty of business management, and fashion model, Yamini Sinha has now turned author with her novel, Does Love Give a Second Chance? The Patna-based author says hatred, envy, revenge, rapes and murders can never be the by-products of love. “Love is always beautiful and has its moments of both pleasure and pain,” she says, adding that her book will spark ‘love’ inside the souls of readers. Excerpts:

Who inspired you to write this novel titled: Does Love Give a Second Chance?

This novel is based on a true-love story and is aimed to making the readers realise their own love story. Writing comes genetically to me as both my parents are good writers. It was my strong ‘creative communicational and emotional urges’ that made me move towards writing, and result is this novel. The plot speaks of a father’s concerns for his daughter, a conflict between a daughter’s dreams and her father’s life, and her young and innocent lover’s sacrifices.

What is the essence of your novel?

(Laughs) Love is a source of inspiration and a light makes life alive. Never blame it for the ugly evils, like, rape, revenge, murder. The novel motivates readers that true love makes you a better person. So wake up and let the world know that your love is not your weakness, it is your strength. A pertinent question arises, why should love bear the brunt of depression? But true love doesn’t cause depression. It causes delightfulness.

(Quoting lines from the novel). Love has no fixed formula. It happens with the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time. It is unpredictably perfect!

Is this novel a one-off endeavour or can we expect more novels from you?

No, no, this is my début novel, so naturally it will continue living as a special one in my heart. But I will go for many such literary works. This novel is just a beginning. I have a sequel lined up. Right now I am working on my next novel, based on the fashion industry, which may come into shape in December.  
Not only this, I am a freelance faculty of business managements, also a fashion model and personality development plus communication coach and content writer. 

What does writing impact you?

Art fascinates me, and writing energises me when I pen my emotion, experiences and empathy. It infuses all the colours of positivity in me. My pen gives me comfort. People take a sip of cola to chill but to me writing down a quote is a relaxation therapy. Besides this, I keep writing for magazines, newspapers and some online platforms. You can follow me ‘Mirakee App’.

Whose writings inspire you or you prefer to go through whenever you feel let-down?

I love reading all kinds of writers. Books by Paulo Coelho, Robin Sharma, Chetan Bhagat, Ravinder Singh, Dan Brown Khalid Hossein and many other writers, who touch the emotion, empowerment and empathy of human life, are my favourite. Recently, I read Robin Sharma’s A Black Book of Stunning Success. It equips you how to tackle life’s practical problems including criticism. A purposeless living is synonymous to death and another book that insured me is The Subtle Arts of Not Giving a Fuck by Mark Manson. Since I am an alumnus of Patna’s Notre Dame Academy, reading habit is in inculcated in my habit.

TAGS
Does Love Give a Second Chance 2017 Ms India Popular Yamini Sinha Patna author Patna romantic author Yamini Sinha interview
