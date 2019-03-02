Home Lifestyle Books

‘People must be aware of their rights, and responsibilities as well’

Tina Biswas has a degree in politics, philosophy and economics and she is an amateur pianist too.

Published: 02nd March 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Tina Biswas has a degree in politics, philosophy and economics and she is an amateur pianist too. But at the heart of her hearts she is an author. Her new bold work of fiction, The Antagonists, published by Fingerprint has been lapped up by the book lovers and critiques alike. An intriguing political tale, The Antagonists assumes significance especially because of the forthcoming general elections. Set in West Bengal, the novel tries to unearth what is going on in contemporary politics, fusing facts with fiction, and also weaving personal dramas like the breakdown of a marriage into the main story. The book literally demands your attention. Excerpts from an interview: 

The book’s characters are based on people in real life, what all did you keep in mind for that?

One of my main characters is based on a public figure — that’s very different from writing about a private citizen.  Public figures have chosen to put themselves in the public, so they have to withstand far more public scrutiny. 

Secondly, even when a fiction writer writes about a public figure, it has to be understood that it is not a literal rendering of that figure but a characterization which aims to expose the essence of that person. On the other hand, so far I have never based a whole character on a private person even — I have just taken aspects of an individual’s personality and given them to a fictional character.

Considering that you don’t live in India, how do you keep yourself abreast of the happenings here and also stay connected with them at such micro level?
I visit whenever I can. Although in the recent past I have not been able to come as much as I would like, as I have a young child — and long plane journeys and young children are not much fun!  But I’ll be in India very soon!  

Moreover, the advent of the internet and social media has made connecting quite easy — anyone and everyone has an opinion which can be found on the web in blogs, tweets, online forums, YouTube, etc. and of course, I also read Indian newspapers online and watch NDTV like everyone else!  My parents also stay in Kolkata for a few months annually, so I know from them what’s happening on the ground, and I learn from relatives who live in West Bengal what is going on locally.  So it is possible to keep very well-informed and take on board a whole variety of viewpoints.    

On whom should the onus be when such accidents take place as it happens in The Antagonists – the authorities or the people?

The authorities absolutely have an obligation to put in place stringent and effective rules and regulations to ensure people’s health and safety.  The key is to make sure that these rules and regulations are comprehensive not convoluted that it makes them difficult to comply with. In the same vein, businesses have a moral duty to make sure that health and safety is of paramount importance — it’s actually about valuing life rather than just placing a value on it. 

Do you think common people are aware of their rights?

People think of their rights only when something unfortunate happens.  I feel there should be independent organizations to impart information about rights to people. It is up to us to hold both governments and businesses to account. Living in a democracy means we have responsibilities as 
well as rights.    
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Books The Antagonists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp