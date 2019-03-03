Myanmar in the World: The circular journey of a nation

Nandita Bose By

Express News Service

A second before I hit the send button, I decide to scrap my rather underwhelming review of Myanmar in the World: Journeys through a Changing Burma and write this—when people talk about books changing their lives I remain a disbeliever, am not sure but this is as close a book has come.

In each of our minds there is a dream book no prior reading experience quite preps you for, a book so intense and exquisite it cannot exist. It boggles the mind that this has in fact been written during our lifetime. Each nuance astounds, informs and evokes deep envy of a writer whose mind could encapsulate all of it much less write a volume with such finesse and facility.

Myanmar in the World

By: Abhijit Dutta

Publisher: Aleph

Pages: 372

Price: `799

In bits, the text is an immediate travelogue, both crisp and irreverent. “In Mandalay, I drank and danced under glittery silver stars pasted onto velvet ceilings in shady karaoke bars. In Amarapura, I smoked with young monks still exultant over Suu Kyi’s win, and refused marriage to a girl selling jade trinkets (but we settled for a good price for a bracelet). In Maymyo, I stayed at the same place Theroux stayed in, the Candacraig Hotel, established 1904.” All too soon it is a journey unlike any other.

s a reviewer I hesitate to use the term ‘scholarly’ lest it serve as a death knell for the book: public reading habit usually being of the unmindful sorts. Yet that is what it is, in the best sense of the word. The content is meticulously researched enough to astound while enfolded in prose which is layered, refreshing, deep and carries a dimension of experience the author portrait belies.

The tapestry of the narrative evades description—history, archaeology, geography, monuments, literary greats, political realities, personal quips and quotes from various sources array in great strands. The amount of information is staggering and yet the writing remains ever fresh. Of Sarkies, the bar at the Strand Hotel mentioned by Pablo Neruda in the poem Rangoon, 1927, “The fall in its popularity hasn’t dulled its 1927-ness—I have stopped counting the number of occasions the bartender, I, and the teak have been the only dark things in the room….”

The quality of the travelogue transforms, impelling the reader on a journey of another sort. The pages of the book invite exploration into, besides Myanmar and its jewels, the very art of reading, of jousting with an enviable mind. No longer does the subject matter, beguiled by the countless digressions and by the flawless scintillating style. The journeys are now shared.

In essence the book traces just one perplexing question: what has happened to Myanmar and perhaps Aung Suu Kyi between 2012 and now (the Rohingya crisis among other things)? Never has an answer been as breath-taking. “It is easy, looking at this view, to think Myanmar is changing. Things have changed. But these changes are as easy to wipe away as they were to make, and it is this infinite loop of metamorphosis and impermanence that Myanmar journeys on, a journey as circular as the cycle of birth, death and rebirth.”