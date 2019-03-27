Pinarayi Vijayan to launch collection of essays on Sabarimala issue

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new book attempts to provide a multidimensional perspective to the Sabarimala temple issue that has divided not just Kerala but the entire nation.

Ever since the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict allowing entry of women of menstrual age into the Lord Ayyappa shrine, there have been violent protests across Kerala.

'Sabarimala and Women' is a collection of essays on the Sabarimala controversy in Malayalam edited by Lekshmy Rajeev and published by Amazon Westland imprint Eka.

This is Amazon Westland's first Malayalam original, the publishers said.

Among the contributors are K Satchidanandan, AJ Thomas, M Balagovindan, VK Sanju, Babitha Marina Justin, Ritu Menon and Ullekh MP.

Rajeev says she was involved in the Sabarimala controversy right from the beginning and earned the wrath of right-wing groups which forced her to go into self-exile.

The book is a result of this self-exile and addresses issues related to the shrine.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the book on March 29 at the state conference of Dalit organisation Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) in Trivandrum.