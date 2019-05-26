The Royal Platter

Express News Service By

This book effortlessly recaptures the nostalgia of Mughal times while remaining a practical guide for the modern reader. The Mughal Feast is a delightful transformation of the original handwritten Persian recipe book Nuskha-e-Shahjahani from the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s time.

The Mughal Feast

By: Salma Yusuf Husain

Publisher: Roli Books

Pages: 224

Price: `1,495

It is a culinary journey into the Mughal imperial kitchen, where food was cooked with just the right amount of spices to enhance the base flavours of the dishes.

The book is divided into seven sections—from soups to desserts. It contains a plethora of recipes, ranging from the familiar to the exotic. The book also provides useful cooking tips, throwing light on the creativity of the cooks.

Complementing the mouth-watering dishes, is food historian Salma Yusuf Husain’s informative introduction that offers an intriguing glimpse into the royal lifestyle of one of India’s greatest empires. The author uses her knowledge of the Persian language to explore the history of food from the Mughal era.