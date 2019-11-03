Home Lifestyle Books

Mathangi Subramanian becomes the voice of the marginalised in her latest novel

Author Mathangi Subramanian talks to Medha Dutta Yadav about writing a book where it is the men who are the cameos, not the women

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Did this book turn out the way you had originally visualised?
The book began as a series of disconnected short stories that were inspired by the ethnographic research I was doing in South India’s anganwadis as part of my Fulbright-Nehru fellowship. As I wrote more, I started to populate them with the same group of girls, and with the same narratorial voice. It started to turn out more like a novel, and the plotline about the slum being destroyed—which originally was a separate story—began to appear more organic, and relevant to all of the stories.

Your novel weaves together a diverse, dynamic group of girls. How did you zero in on these protagonists?
They were all loosely inspired by girls and women who I met who challenged my thinking about impoverished communities, and about Indian ideas of womanhood and girlhood. I did originally have more characters than this, but the five girls and mothers who ended up at the centre of the book were the ones who felt the most truthful and the most interesting.

Did you consciously want to write about marginalised women?
Originally, I intended to write about girls and women academically: I have a doctorate in education, and this book was inspired by research I did as a kind of DIY post-doc. But the academic frameworks I had at my disposal didn’t seem robust enough to capture or explain what I was seeing, so I turned to fiction.

Author Mathangi Subramanian

What gave birth to the rebellious tone of the book?
This is the first time someone has used that word to describe the tone! The narrator is the collective voice of the five girls, and I wanted to capture the fierce loyalty and love that we women often have for our friends when we are teenagers. That loyalty comes with a kind of toughness that I think maybe you are reading as rebellious. It’s up to the reader to interpret it.

You seem passionate about the plight of Indian girls subjected to a patriarchal system. Tell us more.
I’ve spent my whole career working with marginalised girls and women. I think patriarchy is a source of oppression for both women and men. I would love to read more literature centering female protagonists and their lives—so, to paraphrase Toni Morrison, I wrote the kind of book that I would like to see in the world.

Any particular reason in naming a slum, Swarga/Heaven?
The slum is a kind of Heaven to the girls who live there. Since I was writing as an ally and not someone who has experienced that kind of poverty myself, I didn’t want to catastrophise their lives. Heaven, therefore, became a way for me to imagine a world in which everyone was accepted for exactly who they are. The name followed.

Here the men are all cameos. Why?
Rather than answer that, I’d pose a different question: why do women only make cameos in most South Asian works of fiction written by men?

Many writers, while tackling a similar subject, end up romanticising poverty. How did you sidestep the issue?
As I wrote above, I was deeply invested in telling a balanced, nuanced story. I therefore created geographies for myself: within Heaven, and the school, girls would be able to be their full selves. Outside, they would face discrimination, poverty, and other related issues. This helped me balance between writing a narrative that was wholly devastating and naively optimistic.

What are you working on next?
I’m currently working on a memoir and two works of fiction. All of them centre the lives of South Asian women, and all of them are set in America.

A writer who has had an impact on your style and why?
Sandra Cisneros, whose book The House on Mango Street is such a gorgeous, lyrical example of writing about girlhood truthfully and compassionately. Cisneros is a poet, and I often find that my favourite prose writers are the ones who are deeply familiar with poetry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Author Mathangi Subramanian A people's History of Heaven
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp