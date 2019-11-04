New book on 10 paranormal stories by authors Jay Alani, Neil D’Silva

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Over 150 investigations and 10 years later, paranormal investigator Jay Alani launched his book Haunted at Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place on Halloween. Co-authored by Neil D’Silva and published by Penguin, the book is based on Alani’s 10 most intense paranormal investigations.

The 30-year-old, who acquired recent fame for his show Haunted Talks, says, “It is the journey of a mind full of questions, which decided to discover the paranormal world. I have tried to put across my perception of the paranormal in this book.”

From a ghost carnival to haunted houses and forts, these tales from Kuldhara (Jaisalmer), Three Kings Chapel (Goa), Lambi Dehar mines (Mussoorie), Bhangarh Fort (Rajasthan) and Vas Villa (Bengaluru) are sure to give you goosebumps.

Though he believes the paranormal world is not exactly the way it is perceived, he says it is frightening.



“These investigations made me see the scary side of not ghosts but humans and their misbeliefs. The book talks about a temple of exorcism in Rajasthan, where people are paid to act like they are possessed. This level of superstition harms people,” he adds.

These investigations are not a cup of cake for him. There is always a risk of life as he is all by himself on most of the locations. “I was bitten by a snake while investigating Lambi Dehar mines in Mussoorie and have been attacked by bats at several times. But I carry the required safety equipment and first-aid,” he adds.

His experiences are equally exciting and scary. One chapter talks about the famous Sonepur Cattle Fair held in November-December. He says, “As part of this month-long fest, a ghost carnival happens for a night, where people buy, sell and rent ghosts. Such things should not be promoted in society.”



While there are those who are scared of the paranormal, others are filled with an unending curiosity to know more. Alani says, “This book is for everyone because it will help them know what actually the paranormal world is. It is entertaining, gripping and can change perceptions about the paranormal.”