Author Naresh Chandra Saxena tells the many dilemmas of an IAS officer in his new book

Bhumika Popli By

Express News Service

The recent resignations by a few IAS officers prove that the moral fibre within the IAS is still very strong,” said Former IAS officer Naresh Chandra Saxena, at the launch of his book, titled What Ails the IAS and Why It Fails to Deliver: An Insider’s View, at Delhi’s India International Centre.



The book delivers a personal account of the author who retired as Secretary, Planning Commission, in 2002.



Being an IAS officer is a dream for many youngsters in the country. Hence, every year, a number of candidates from different states find themselves in Delhi, enrolled in coaching institutes with a hope to bring a certain change in the society. But a lot among them are not aware of the bureaucratic challenges they may face in their career.

The author, who is known for following the economic philosophy of ‘socialism for the poor and free market for the rich’ in his career, provides powerful insights on one of the most critical topics in the country enlisting his share of challenges.

In a conversation with The Morning Standard, he reflected on his decision to write the book.



“It was due to the persuasion from the publishers at Sage, who read my article, ‘Has the IAS failed the Nation? An Insider View’, in the Economic & Political Weekly, June 23, 2018, and its summary in The Print, where I argued that the IAS must share the blame if the outcomes are dismal. They asked me to convert my article into a book, which I did.”

Saxena, in his illustrious career, has also worked as Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development (1997-1999). The author, on behalf of the Supreme Court of India, also monitored hunger-based programmes in India from 2001 to 2017.



Saxena also chaired a number of government committees, such as Women’s Land Rights, Identification of Poor Families, Implementation of Forest Rights Act, Joint Review Mission on Elementary Education and Bauxite Mining in Orissa. At present, he advises GOI on rural sanitation.

The chief guest at the launch was BK Chaturvedi, Former Cabinet Secretary, Government of India. According to him, “This book emphasises the need for administrative reforms including stable tenures, accountability, effective monitoring and information system and capacity building.”