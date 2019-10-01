Home Lifestyle Books

Author Naresh Chandra Saxena tells the many dilemmas of an IAS officer in his new book

The book 'What Ails the IAS and Why It Fails to Deliver: An Insider’s View' talks about the bureaucratic challenges IAS officers face in their careers.

Published: 01st October 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Author and former IAS officer Naresh Chandra Saxena (third from right) unveiled his book with Manisha Priyam, BK Chaturvedi and MK Venu.

Author and former IAS officer Naresh Chandra Saxena (third from right) unveiled his book with Manisha Priyam, BK Chaturvedi and MK Venu. ( Photo | EPS )

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

The recent resignations by a few IAS officers prove that the moral fibre within the IAS is still very strong,” said Former IAS officer Naresh Chandra Saxena, at the launch of his book, titled What Ails the IAS and Why It Fails to Deliver: An Insider’s View, at Delhi’s India International Centre.

The book delivers a personal account of the author who retired as Secretary, Planning Commission, in 2002.

Being an IAS officer is a dream for many youngsters in the country. Hence, every year, a number of candidates from different states find themselves in Delhi, enrolled in coaching institutes with a hope to bring a certain change in the society. But a lot among them are not aware of the bureaucratic challenges they may face in their career.

The author, who is known for following the economic philosophy of ‘socialism for the poor and free market for the rich’ in his career, provides powerful insights on one of the most critical topics in the country enlisting his share of challenges.

In a conversation with The Morning Standard, he reflected on his decision to write the book.

“It was due to the persuasion from the publishers at Sage, who read my article, ‘Has the IAS failed the Nation? An Insider View’, in the Economic & Political Weekly, June 23, 2018, and its summary in The Print, where I argued that the IAS must share the blame if the outcomes are dismal. They asked me to convert my article into a book, which I did.”

Saxena, in his illustrious career, has also worked as Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development (1997-1999). The author, on behalf of the Supreme Court of India, also monitored hunger-based programmes in India from 2001 to 2017.

Saxena also chaired a number of government committees, such as Women’s Land Rights, Identification of Poor Families, Implementation of Forest Rights Act, Joint Review Mission on Elementary Education and Bauxite Mining in Orissa. At present, he advises GOI on rural sanitation.

The chief guest at the launch was BK Chaturvedi, Former Cabinet Secretary, Government of India. According to him, “This book emphasises the need for administrative reforms including stable tenures, accountability, effective monitoring and information system and capacity building.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAS Naresh Chandra Saxena
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp