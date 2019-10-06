Home Lifestyle Books

'Cow and Company' book review: The good chew

A brave and hilarious debut. Guaranteed to make you chuckle and smile.

Published: 06th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Cow and Company

Cow and Company

By Ganesh Saili
Express News Service

I admit it’s rare. Once in a while and very rarely at that, someone takes courage in both hands and decides to chuck a rock at the glass ceiling in the sky. The result? A brave and hilarious debut. Guaranteed to make you chuckle and smile. The book is set in the old days of the British Raj, where the British Chewing Gum Company sets up shop in Bombay. Its stated goal is weaning folks away from paan-munching and replace that with chewing gum. The mascot for the publicity campaign is chosen to be a cow. 

At the headquarters, Natwarlal sees Battisi, the cleaner who gets this most unusual of names from ‘Sinhasan Battisi’ or the thirty-two parables of the legendary King Vikramaditya. But he has to open his mouth and it’s obvious even to the uninitiated that he has got his name from his perfect set of teeth. “Each one of them could hold a story. When he smiled the room lit up.” As a boy he was constantly reminded to keep his mouth covered to ward off the evil eye.

Then there is the issue of who is to become general manager. The list of aspirants is too long. There is, of course, Pestonjee, who takes a memorable walk past Apollo Bunder in the monsoon. Right then, a 20-ft wave drenches him, dragging his umbrella in the wash. “The sea had been taking his umbrella since he was a child. How many umbrellas? Leaving behind a drenched boy underneath a dark grey sky.” There is also his pushy wife, Persis—“She had sown her ambitions in Pestonjee and reaped little more than weeds, and their bitterness had permeated her daily life.”

There is Young, the consultant is like a horse who is too eager, too meddlesome; Banerjee, the accountant is like a camel, a bit too indirect; Thompson is like an elephant, too self-assured, too secure, the position is below his dignity. Everyone seems to be playing the right game with the wrong animal. The solution, to Pestonjee, for wiping out paan is a cow. And he is determined to deliver that cow.

As the days roll by, Pestonjee takes charge of the day-to-day activities while Thompson, the Scotsman, toys retreatings to the realm of ideas. He must concentrate on the children. They are the future for chewing gum. 

Language is the key here. Take for instance the skillful use to describe the oriental obsession with betel leaves—the ever-present paan. To quibble, it could be called pan-India—an “alliance with a 100-odd partners: Afghani dates, Malabari cardamom, Kashmiri saffron, Ahmedabadi gold leaves… It presided over all events: births, rebirths, weddings, funerals…”All said and done, this is an entertaining read.

Cow and Company
By: Parashar Kulkarni
Publisher: 
Penguin Random House
Pages: 174
Price: Rs 399

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parashar Kulkarni Cow and company
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp