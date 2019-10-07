Home Lifestyle Books

60 gurdwaras trace the journey of Sikhism

The book also takes into account the sacrifices made by the 10 gurus in Sikhism that led to the building of the gurdwaras.

Author Inder Singh Ahluwalia

By Express News Service

Hymns sung by vocalist Minu Bakshi set the stage for the launch of a coffee table book, The Blessings Seeker at Delhi’s India International Centre last week.

Authored by travel journalist and author Inder Raj Ahluwalia, the book takes the reader on a soulful journey to 60 historical gurdwaras in India.

The event, organised by The India Harmony Foundation, marked the 550th birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Ahluwalia told The Morning Standard how it took him four years to finish the book.

“I went to many gurdwaras across the country and also researched online. I am mainly a travel writer and I realised I didn’t know so much about my own religion. Hence I decided to work on the subject.”

The author also talked about interesting revelations during his research at the historical sites.

“The Golden Temple in Amritsar was made for the common man. Its four entrances from the four main directions display that. It’s also one of the few religious places on a descending level, rather than those constructed on a hill. And this facet represents humility.”

The author further added that he felt the same calm at Dukh Nivaran Gurudwara in Patiala. 

According to Ahluwalia, India has very good tourist places but are not being well-promoted.

“Also due to law and order problems, particularly eve-teasing, we get fewer tourists. I feel we are losing out to other countries due to such aspects.”

