Bill Gates to publish book about climate change in June 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bill Gates is writing a book about energy and climate change that will be published by Allen Lane in the UK in June 2020. The book, which has been titled How To Avoid A Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need, will share all that Gates has learned in over a decade of studying climate change and investing in innovations to address the problems. He will set out a vision for how the world can work to build the tools it needs to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“Climate change is a unique global problem,” said Gates in a statement.

“I am writing this book to help identify how we can work on a local, national, and global level to build the technologies, businesses, and industries to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.” Climate change, according to Gates, will have the biggest impact on the people who have done the least to cause it. As a technologist, he has seen first-hand how innovation can change the world.

By investing in research, inventing new technologies, and by deploying them quickly at a large scale, Gates believes climate change can be addressed in meaningful ways. “To prevent the worst effects of climate change, we have to get to net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases. This problem is urgent, and the debate is complex, but I believe we can come together to invent new carbon-zero technologies, deploy the ones we have, and ultimately avoid a climate catastrophe,” he added in the statement.