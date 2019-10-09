Home Lifestyle Books

Bringing back the good old days of the ’90s

Not so much in regional languages, but I actually am a big fan of RK Narayan’s Malgudi Days and Swami & Friends.

Published: 09th October 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Yashodhara Lal (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yashodhara Lal is the author of several books, including Just Married, Please Excuse, and How I Became a Farmer’s Wife. Her latest book, Those Days in Delhi is a bittersweet relatable story about growing up, told through the eyes of Gudia, a middle-class middle-child. Excerpts from an interview:

What was your trigger for writing the book Those Days In Delhi?

Now that I’ve written and published several books, I think I’m increasingly more clear about the fact that I like writing stories inspired by real events in my own life. Still, this book was different as it is not about an adult, but a child.

This book was originally written on my sabbatical a few years ago – there was no trigger as such except for the fact that I felt I must do it! I just find writing therapeutic for myself – and yet, these are the books that my readers most find relatable to their own lives. Those Days in Delhi is set in the ’90s and is the story of Gudia and her middle-class, middle-child woes. It’s quite a funny book but it definitely has its emotional moments too. It wasn’t easy to write this one, but I’m glad it’s out there now and receiving some really great reviews, too! 

Have any of your books been inspired by books in regional languages?

Not so much in regional languages, but I actually am a big fan of RK Narayan’s Malgudi Days and Swami & Friends. Those Days in Delhi is a little like Swami & Friends, except that it’s Gudia and friends and set in Delhi versus Malgudi! 

Do you go back to your old writings? How does it feel to re-read what you had written sometime back?

Just the other day I picked up a copy of my first book. Just Married, Please Excuse. I found myself laughing out loud as I read. And also found a few lines I felt I could have done much better. I think that’s maybe why I prefer to just keep plodding ahead. But there’s merit in going back to old writing, it’s a learning experience. 

Have you always seen yourself as a writer? What has been your inspiration?    

As a kid, I read a lot and yes, I did imagine that I would grow up to be an author someday. That dream was buried in the corporate craziness for several years, but eventually, I did get around to it, helped along by a near-death experience after delivering my twin sons in 2010. The inspiration? The writings of Gerald Durrell, James Herriot, Bill Bryson, Wodehouse. My husband Vijay has featured as the hero in my first book Just Married, Please Excuse as well as How I Became a Farmer’s Wife – which just might become a movie one of these days, having been optioned by a leading production house earlier this year.  

How difficult or easy is it to get published? Have you had to modify the content of any of your books for it to get published?

It wasn’t that difficult to get published, but I do know of many first time authors who struggle to find a good publisher these days. However, I definitely have had to modify the content of my books. My first book, in particular, needed a lot of rewriting. In fact, even the latest one Those Days in Delhi needed a lot of structural help to turn into a coherent story with a proper arc and a theme that brings it all together. I think that’s the danger with memoir-style writing. It can turn into slice-of-life storytelling versus having a proper plot. But I had a lot of help from my editors and it turned out very well! 

Who are your first readers and biggest critics?

These days, it is my 12- year-old daughter Anouk who reads my work first. I also have a good friend from college, Kunal, who kindly consents to read my work. Then there’s my sister Gitanjali and mother Chitra – these are my beta readers, and also the biggest critics.   

With the digitisation of books, have you moved to reading books on screen or do you prefer the old-fashioned books?

I’m still an old-fashioned reader and love to collect books. A couple of years ago, I followed Marie Kondo’s advice and threw out about 250 books, but have lamented it. I no longer give away or throw away books, but am building my collection. In fact, I came up with a rather clever idea for my 39th birthday this year. I threw myself a party and gave all the guests instructions about which two to three books I wanted them to buy me. I am set for several months with an excellent new set of books! Can’t wait to do the same thing for my 40th birthday too!

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yashodhara Lal Just Married Please Excuse How I Became a Farmer’s Wife
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp