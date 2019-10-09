Bringing back the good old days of the ’90s

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yashodhara Lal is the author of several books, including Just Married, Please Excuse, and How I Became a Farmer’s Wife. Her latest book, Those Days in Delhi is a bittersweet relatable story about growing up, told through the eyes of Gudia, a middle-class middle-child. Excerpts from an interview:

What was your trigger for writing the book Those Days In Delhi?

Now that I’ve written and published several books, I think I’m increasingly more clear about the fact that I like writing stories inspired by real events in my own life. Still, this book was different as it is not about an adult, but a child.

This book was originally written on my sabbatical a few years ago – there was no trigger as such except for the fact that I felt I must do it! I just find writing therapeutic for myself – and yet, these are the books that my readers most find relatable to their own lives. Those Days in Delhi is set in the ’90s and is the story of Gudia and her middle-class, middle-child woes. It’s quite a funny book but it definitely has its emotional moments too. It wasn’t easy to write this one, but I’m glad it’s out there now and receiving some really great reviews, too!

Have any of your books been inspired by books in regional languages?

Not so much in regional languages, but I actually am a big fan of RK Narayan’s Malgudi Days and Swami & Friends. Those Days in Delhi is a little like Swami & Friends, except that it’s Gudia and friends and set in Delhi versus Malgudi!

Do you go back to your old writings? How does it feel to re-read what you had written sometime back?

Just the other day I picked up a copy of my first book. Just Married, Please Excuse. I found myself laughing out loud as I read. And also found a few lines I felt I could have done much better. I think that’s maybe why I prefer to just keep plodding ahead. But there’s merit in going back to old writing, it’s a learning experience.

Have you always seen yourself as a writer? What has been your inspiration?

As a kid, I read a lot and yes, I did imagine that I would grow up to be an author someday. That dream was buried in the corporate craziness for several years, but eventually, I did get around to it, helped along by a near-death experience after delivering my twin sons in 2010. The inspiration? The writings of Gerald Durrell, James Herriot, Bill Bryson, Wodehouse. My husband Vijay has featured as the hero in my first book Just Married, Please Excuse as well as How I Became a Farmer’s Wife – which just might become a movie one of these days, having been optioned by a leading production house earlier this year.

How difficult or easy is it to get published? Have you had to modify the content of any of your books for it to get published?

It wasn’t that difficult to get published, but I do know of many first time authors who struggle to find a good publisher these days. However, I definitely have had to modify the content of my books. My first book, in particular, needed a lot of rewriting. In fact, even the latest one Those Days in Delhi needed a lot of structural help to turn into a coherent story with a proper arc and a theme that brings it all together. I think that’s the danger with memoir-style writing. It can turn into slice-of-life storytelling versus having a proper plot. But I had a lot of help from my editors and it turned out very well!

Who are your first readers and biggest critics?

These days, it is my 12- year-old daughter Anouk who reads my work first. I also have a good friend from college, Kunal, who kindly consents to read my work. Then there’s my sister Gitanjali and mother Chitra – these are my beta readers, and also the biggest critics.

With the digitisation of books, have you moved to reading books on screen or do you prefer the old-fashioned books?

I’m still an old-fashioned reader and love to collect books. A couple of years ago, I followed Marie Kondo’s advice and threw out about 250 books, but have lamented it. I no longer give away or throw away books, but am building my collection. In fact, I came up with a rather clever idea for my 39th birthday this year. I threw myself a party and gave all the guests instructions about which two to three books I wanted them to buy me. I am set for several months with an excellent new set of books! Can’t wait to do the same thing for my 40th birthday too!