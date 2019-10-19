Sudha Murthy's new book to tell untold stories of women in Indian mythology

Home Lifestyle Books

Published: 19th October 2019 06:05 PM

NEW DELHI: Renowned Indian writer Sudha Murthy is coming out with a new book, "The Daughter from a Wishing Tree: Unusual Tales About Women in Mythology", the latest in her popular mythology series, publishers Puffin have announced.

Bringing to the fore, names and identities like Shakti and Bhamati that have often been lost in the pages of Indian mythical stories, the book will tell numerous "untold tales of women in mythology".

It comes after three books in the series -- "The Serpent's Revenge: Unusual Tales from the Mahabharata", "The Man from the Egg: Unusual Tales about the Trinity", and "The Upside-Down King: Unusual Tales about Rama and Krishna".

The book will also talk about the magic spell that can make a dead person come alive, and the wishing tree that gives the wonderful gift of daughters.

It will also answer some very curiosity invoking questions like who the gods turn to for support when they are helpless.

According to Murthy, both history and mythology contain stories of unassuming women, who have played a vital role in deciding the future of their families and lineage.

"They may not have been well-educated in what was considered academic at the time but their maturity, courage, and devotion to their loved ones was exemplary.

"The book contains unusual stories about such women, and I hope that it will make you recognize that such women don't just belong to a time in the past, but continue to exist around us even today," the Padma Shri awardee said.

The book promises to take its readers through an adventurous journey filled with magic, secrets and wonder that will remind them of the strong female influences in their lives.

"Women in mythology, though fewer in number than men, are often depicted possessing elements of strength and mystery. From Parvati to Ashokasundari, Shakti to Bhamati, you will encounter enchanting women who frequently provided assistance to the world and even the gods in this book. An interesting read which shows the power of the female divinity and also common women in the ancient times 'The Daughter from a Wishing Tree' is a perfect gift for young parents, who can pass on these stories from Indian mythology to their kids," Puffin said in a statement.

