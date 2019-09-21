An editor’s musings on Gandhi

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A collection of editorials written by then editor of Andhra Prabha Narla Venkateswara Rao, ‘Mahaswapnam Mahatma Gandhi’ has been released recently, compiled by renowned broadcaster Dr Nagasuri Venugopal.

Narrated in chronological order of publication in Andhra Prabha, the timeline spans from 1945 to 1956, along with columns published in Andhra Jyothi and a few other books.

As a race, where are we going? The weapons of mass destruction in the world are slowly but surely taking us nearer to the extinction of all life on Earth, points out Narla Venkateswara Rao. What the world needs are not bombs, but humanity, compassion and goodwill towards fellow human beings, he adds.

Following the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people during Partition, a column by the writer shows the despair of Gandhi, on learning about the large-scale violence and riots. How did religion, which was supposed to provide salvation to people, become the cause for genocide, he wonders. Those horrific events lead Gandhi to wonder whether this was the independent India he dreamed of, and apparently led to his loss of interest in living.

“I am only a seeker of truth, and I have not found out the complete truth yet,” Gandhi used to say frequently. Post his assassination, while the world mourned, many leaders and other self-proclaimed Gandhians promised to stand by his ideals and follow in his footsteps. However, are they really adhering to his ideals, asks the writer.

Are we, as the citizens of the land that gave birth to the Mahatma, really following his principles? If yes, we must act upon the injustices we see everyday, right from the starving people seen on the roads, to acts of violence targeted against specific individuals and communities, he informs.

All in all, ‘Mahaswapnam Mahatma Gandhi’ makes the reader step into Gandhi’s shoes and understand what kind of a person he really was.

Pages: 135; Publisher: Rammanohar Lohia Samtha Trust

Price: Rs 100

