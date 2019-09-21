Home Lifestyle Books

Not just another book depicting Mahatma Gandhi's lifelong quest for freedom and justice

This year, we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. 

Published: 21st September 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Excerpt from 'Walk with Gandhi' book (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year, we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Irish poet and haiku master Gabriel Rosenstock, along with renowned Kashmiri artist Masood Hussain, have launched ‘Walk with Gandhi’, a kaleidoscope of events, real and imagined, in the life of Mahatma Gandhi. With a foreword by noted historian and writer Ramachandra Guha, the book is set to hit the shelves on October 5. We showcase a few selected excerpts

HYDERABAD: One of the great events in India’s freedom struggle was the march to Dandi, a coastal town in the Mahatma’s native state, Gujarat. There he and his followers gathered sea-salt, a commodity which was taxed by the British administration. (India under British rule was known as the Raj. Direct rule lasted from 1859 to 1947, the year before Gandhi’s death). Gandhi marched from his ashram – a spiritual retreat – on March 12, 1930, and reached the shores of the Arabian Sea on April 5 where he and his followers helped themselves to some salt. It was a gesture that shook the Empire. Gandhi and his followers had walked over 240 miles. Women and men were viciously clubbed when they reached Dandi; yet none of them offered any resistance as they fell, bleeding, to the ground.

The Mahatma believed that ahimsa, non-violence, was the key to emancipation, to personal and political freedom. Civil disobedience represented a moral force that would shame the British Empire in the eyes of the civilised world. Civil disobedience inspired other leaders, civil rights leaders in America and Northern Ireland, for instance, as well as many student groups such as OTPOR in Belgrade. It is a tactic still used today by many people who campaign for various important issues, such as maintaining biodiversity, creating a clean and safe environment, advocating for peace, social justice and transparency and securing the survival of minority languages.

It wasn’t a man called Godse who killed Gandhi. No, no, no! Not at all. According to a wise Indian philosopher, Jiddu Krishnamurti, you killed him. I’m afraid so. Yes, you! You held the Beretta 9mm pistol in your hand and shot him three times. I killed him as well. We all killed him. As long as we see ourselves as divided, one from the other, we are potentially very dangerous – deadly in fact. In the course of a public talk in Mumbai, shortly after Gandhiji’s death, Krishnamurti tried to get this point across, reminding us of the fractured nature of humanity, our blindness to the oneness and sacredness of us all. If you want a name for this philosophy, it’s Advaita or Non-duality. He said, “You are either a Hindu, a Parsee, a Buddhist, or a Mussulman – you know, the whole rot of identified division, isolation. So… you are responsible, aren’t you? You are the real cause of this murder.” This is classic Indian philosophy and it’s what Gandhi himself believed, seeing the Self in all and all in the Self.

(Excerpted with permission from Gabriel Rosenstock)

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary Irish poet haiku master Gabriel Rosenstock Walk with Gandhi Ramachandra Guha
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp