Stop and smell the flowers, says author Jhelum Biswas Bose

Author Jhelum Biswas Bose previous stints include being the beauty editor of Harper’s Bazaar, Good Housekeeping and Women’s Health. 

The founder of the flower-based eponymous beauty brand, Jhelum Loves, recently- launched her book at Delhi’s Andaz hotel.

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

After being forced to take a sabbatical because of her chronic breathing troubles, it was the restorative power of flowers that healed Jhelum Biswas Bose.

The founder of the flower-based eponymous beauty brand, Jhelum Loves, recently- launched her book at Delhi’s Andaz hotel, titled Phoolproof: Indian Flowers, their myths, traditions and usage. In the book, she shares the benefits of living a life around flowers.

What led you to write a book on flowers?

When the editor of the book, Gurveen, and I started talking about on a book on beauty therapy, we discussed the various things that I am doing, and how these are not limited to writing on beauty. So after a few brainstorming sessions, we decided to make a book on flowers – specifically on Indian flowers and their significance in our daily life.

What all does the book entail?

The book speaks about how flowers can be embraced in various ways. It begins with a chapter of myths and lore about flowers, then moves onto therapeutic use of flower essences, including Bach Flower remedies. It teaches ways in which one can make one’s own natural fragrance with essential oils, DIY grooming recipes, how to wear flowers to create a style statement and also how to cook with flowers.

Do you include flower therapies in your routine?

As a Bach Flower consultant, aromatherapist and yoga and chakra healer, I use these therapies. I do consultations that involve addressing emotions with Bach Flower remedies, and also hair and skin consultations.
 
Which is your favourite flower?

I equally love jasmine and desi gulab. Both are very fragrant and can be very healing. The scents of gulab and jasmine are calming. Rose essential oil is very expensive, but excellent for skin-care.

It also energises the heart chakra. The essential oil of Jasmine is considered a great anti-depressant and aphrodisiac. It also resonates with the sacral chakra. It is good for hair health and calms irritable skin as well.

How we can all benefit from flowers in these times of a faster lifestyle?

The book is all about how can one benefit from flowers in this age. How to slow down, be mindful, but most importantly treating oneself and one’s life with respect and dignity.

