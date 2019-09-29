Home Lifestyle Books

Unravelling the man who saw tomorrow

Author Gautam Chintamani tells TNIE about why he chose to write on Rajnath Singh, and what is it that makes him stand apart.

Published: 29th September 2019

Gautam Chintamani

Gautam Chintamani (Photo | Amrita Bhinder)

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

You are largely a film historian. So why and how Rajnath Singh?

Even my film writing is rooted in my sense of understanding the socio-political impact. Through my earlier books, I tried to understand what was happening in the medium because of the topic. Life is always a result of what happens around you and what you do. Also, writing about a central figure is not something new for me.

The book reads like an ode. Was there no dark side to write about?

When you say a darker aspect or a critical book, I would say the book is critical in the sense that I’m looking at Rajnath here as a public person.

I don’t think there is anything in his life which has had an impact on his political stance.

The book is more about the work that he has done and what he has achieved. Even in my earlier writings, I did not focus on the salacious part. It’s not my style.

It was a very conscious decision. When you are talking about a personality like Rajnath, my aim here was to put his life in a historical context for the younger generation to understand what has been his contribution.

If you ask me, his life has been a history in the making. His decision to field Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister candidate, his stint as the Transport Minister, or the Agriculture Minister, the kind of work he did and the impact it had was the focus of my writing.

You mention how Rajnath never really got the time he deserved as an able administrator in various positions he held. The UP chief ministership being a key reference point. How different do you think he would have been?

Not having a complete tenure has always been an emotional point with him. Also as Surface Transport Minister, he just had two years, the Agricultural Ministry he headed just for over a year, and as the last CM of a united Uttar Pradesh, he never did get a chance to see the benefits of his policies—be it overall development, focus on industry, on Bundelkhand, the argo-parks he started, and more. I think you need a little bit of time, especially in a country like India, to get an idea of what is happening, implement certain things and see the results coming. Also, impacts increase over a period of time.

Can a biographer see his subject objectively?

It’s the easiest thing to do. While it’s very easy to get influenced by whatever is happening around you, if you want to maintain a sense of objectivity, I don’t think it is difficult.

I think it is a choice that you make. My approach has been very objective even though I have grown up reading about the historical context around this book. Also since no one dictated any terms to me, it became easier to maintain objectivity.

Do you think by virtue of being a low-key politician, Rajnath lacked the hunger for position and power?

It’s how you look at it. Rajnath is very aware of ground realities. He understands the role that he plays. And that has a lot to do with the values that he has.

Somewhere he knows what needs to be done, irrespective of the cost. He has always been at important positions and proved himself every step of the way. He became Home Minister at a time when security in India was at its weakest.

You are powerful because you are able to inspire people and get the job done. And he has always managed to get the job done. For me, he comes across as a very powerful personality who inspires people to do the right thing.

You write that Rajnath ‘was the next generation Vajpayee’. In what ways do you find them similar?

It was a natural progression to being AB Vajpayee’s successor. Like him, Rajnath understands the pulse of the people very well.

There is also the connect with the cadre and the ability to take people along and be a bridge between different generations and thought processes.

QUICK TAKES:

A book you would take on a solo holiday?

The Great Gatsby by F Scott Fitzgerald

One fictional character you go to when you need a friend?

J Gatsby

One book you have never been able to complete?

The Insider by PV Narasimha Rao

Margaret Atwood or Salman Rushdie for Booker?

Salman Rushdie

