NEW DELHI: When it comes to fresh designer wear or work wear or the best in class accessories, discounts and flash sales; shoppers in India today have warmed up to startups that blur the lines between apparel, e-commerce and tech.

A rising maker-entrepreneur movement has provided home to emerging designers and apparel creatives to work on their products.

And while these fashion startup founders may not all showcase their products on a runway, they combine technology, social media, crowdfunding and local manufacturing to create products and platforms that could change the way we get dressed every day.

Given below is a list of five fashion startups to look out for in the coming year:

Voonik

The marketplace for all your shopping needs, Voonik lays focus on personalisation. Their in-house AI platform helps users to discover the most relevant fashion that suits their body, lifestyle, personality, and budget.

Fynd

A user-friendly online shopping platform, Fynd brings top quality products in clothing, footwear, jewelry, and accessories. It offers their consumers the latest trends from some of the biggest brands in India in ethnic, formal, wedding, party, and casual collections.

Shopholix

Shopholix is India’s first fashion and lifestyle couponing platform focused solely on offline retail. Currently live in Mumbai, through the Shopholix platform, shoppers have at their fingertips around 2000+ retail outlets of popular fashion and lifestyle brands which they can virtually window shop, discover discounts from and redeem mCoupons at.

Flyrobe

When the wallet is shouting no more and you still have to attend the party, Flyrobe is the fashion startup that comes to rescue. Rent your favorite outfit and save money with Flyrobe.

Jaypore

Jaypore focuses on products with unique, and high quality craftsmanship. Their products include home decor, accessories, jewelry, apparel, gifts, vintage items, and more.