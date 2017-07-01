Soulflower Bath Salt Rs 250

Summers are notorious for bringing along with it muscle aches, body pains, bad hair and skin irritations. So, after all that sweat-dripping through the long and tiring day, the only thing I could think of was a soothing spa.

That, however, remained a dream for me, until a friend suggested Soulflower’s range of bath salts. Since its use, quickie showers have transformed into a therapeutic experience for me. Available online, the aromatic salt comes in varieties such as Lavender, Jasmine, Ocean Mineral, Rose Geranium etc. Infused with essentials oils, it dissolves fast and works wonders for an aching body, balancing moisture level and removing dead cells. The pure indulgence with just a spoonful of these crystals in my warm bath, not only leaves my skin supple, but relieves me of headaches, and gives a good night’s sleep by hydronourishing me.