NEW DELHI: The winners are Manushi Chellar from Haryana (Miss India-World), Sana Dua from Kashmir (first runner up) and Priyanka Kumari from Bihar (second runner up).

Ranbir Kapoor made a special appearance for announcing and crowning the three winners. He was also seen promoting his upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos,’ which releases July 14.

Hosted by Karan Johar and Ritesh Deshmukh, the evening also witnessed performances by Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sonu Nigam.

First runner-up Sana Dua from Jammu and Kashmir

(left), the winner from Haryana ( center ),and the second

runner-up is Priyanka Kumari from Bihar (right).

(Photo | Miss India/ Twitter)

The panel of judges for the evening included Manish Malhotra, Miss World 2016 from Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle, Arjun Rampal, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jamwal and Bipasha Basu.

With a new and improvised format, Miss India, in its 54th edition, toured to all 30 states of the nation and selected one representative from each state, who competed for the coveted crown.

All the state winners were cheered by the four zone mentors Neha Dhupia (North Zone) , Parvathy Omanakuttan (South Zone), Waluscha de Sousa (West Zone) and Dipannita Sharma (East Zone).