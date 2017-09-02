Bedrooms are, undoubtedly, the coziest corner in your home, so design experts advice you to keep them as relaxing and soothing as possible. But that doesn’t mean you have to go all subtle and boring—here are some ways to inject punch and personality...

How about an unusual bed?

The bedroom, as the name suggests, is all about the bed. So make sure that yours stands out. Seek out something that’s off the beaten track. You could go for ones with oversized headboards for drama or even create your own. Cast iron or wrought iron beds look great too but don’t go for the regular white or black; paint them a funky colour.

Headboard made of slats

What if you already have a regular bed?

If you have a bed, most often the space above it is one large, vacant void. The usual thing to do is to hang a painting above it and be done with it. But there are ways to use this space more creatively. Hang a large, horizontal carved mirror instead. Or a richly patterned rug or even group together a collection of paintings and make a gallery wall. Another easy way is to put a dramatic paint colour or wallpaper. Here’s a new trend on the block—writing on the wall. You can go with anything you like—your favourite quote, your favourite poem or maybe some lines you’ve penned yourself.

Invest in good quality bed linen

What’s a good bed without good linen? So, make sure your mattress, pillows and bedsheets are of the highest quality and of thick material that doesn’t crease or crumple easily. Here’s a tip: look for patterned quilts that not only give you the required thickness of material but also add lots of colour and character to the room. And of course, don’t forget to pile up the bed with pillows and cushions in varying sizes.

Eke out a book nook

For all avid readers out there, you can create your personal reading space. Invest in an attractive bookrack, chair and lamp and make your nook look nice and nifty. Try and put this near a window, if possible, which will allow for lots of natural light.

Invest in stylish lamps and bedside tables

Instead of using standard bedside tables, look for quirky, unusual pieces that’ll add interest to your room. If you don’t want to put side tables, you can go with trunks painted in whatever hue you like, or wicker baskets with lids on them. These not only act as unusual bedside tables, they also double up as extra storage to keep bed linen. Remember to place attractive lamps in different finishes and textures on these tables to make your room look more vibrant and bright.