Customisation has been omnipresent in our roots. From north to south, our grandmothers and mothers have always given expression to their designer urges with their personal tailors,” says fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi, on the launch of Sketch to Reality, her Pop-up-Shop’s latest offering that lets customers custom design their outfits. Pegged to be India’s premier augmented reality shopping experience, the feature lets customers unleash their inner couturier.

The customer is required to register on the website (Perniaspopupshop.com), log in and click on the “pencil” icon on the top right. The feature offers a mixed bag of classic and trendy occasion-wear silhouette sketches ranging from saris, lehengas, anarkalis and salwar kurtas. It offers a palette of design paraphernalia—embroidery pattern, length, fabric, neckline, sleeve length, colours and more to play with. Limited to Indian occasion-wear as of now, Qureshi’s next step entails expanding the range to gowns.

Once the customer handpicks a pattern sketch, the website suggests fabrics closest to their preference. One then proceeds to entering in embroidery details and accurate body measurements. The feature enables one to upload photographs for visual reference.

After going through the drill, the experts get back with the final sketches to inform the customer about the feasibility of the garment, stipulated time required for stitching, scope for iterations, and the budget. The back and forth exchange gets completed swiftly over two-three e-mails before the outfit goes for tailoring.

But then, if you ask the team to replicate a Manish Malhotra creation, you are getting off on the wrong foot. The team works on clear ethical guidelines where one has to envision and innovate the designs rather than ape someone else’s.

The concept’s genesis came about as a result of customer suggestions. “Customers told us, ‘Oh, I really like the Mumtaz lehenga. Can you design it for us?’ We were getting queries from people all over the world wanting to customise their outfits,” explains the founder. “This service was initially made available to only our premium customers who helped us optimise the process before we officially announced it and made it public.”

Only two months old, the bespoke and made-to-measure service has been eulogised for the depth of customer engagement that will perhaps redefine the contours of customisation within the e-commerce landscape in India. The feature’s back and forth exchange is going to solidify the brand’s relationship with its loyal customer base. “With the customer’s creative minds and our disciplined eye, Sketch to Reality redefines online shopping in India,” says Prerna.

Short takes: Pernia Qureshi

Evergreen fashion icon:

Rekhaji is the ultimate style icon and carries herself effortlessly

Lowest depth of misery:

For a happy-go-lucky person like me, loneliness is a scary thought

Idea of perfect happiness:

Perfect happiness is too vague a concept for me. It doesn’t exist.

Favourite brand and designer:

I love Zara and really admire Rahul Mishra’s work