It has been just two months since Nobby store’s handbag collection arrived. Unlike most of its predecessors, the brand wasn’t born with a bang. The loss of a passport while switching bags on a European sojourn made Dhruv Samrat and Vibhor Batra come up with the idea of a handbag with interchangeable skins.

“We intend to make modern fashion smarter and intelligent,” says Dhruv, who prefers to keep an understated profile. In their quest to synergise covetable aesthetics and convenience, they came up with a near perfect hideout for our worldly possessions.

A typical Nobby bag is an amalgam of a base bag and a skin. The bags feature interchangeable skins which can be swapped in a matter of seconds.

Festooned with minimalism, elegance, and roominess in diverse textures, the Spring/Summer 2017 collection houses base satchels made from fabric and faux leather with gold-toned hardware and premium beige interiors neatly wrapped with a personalised touch.

Striking a perfect balance between functionality and style, the handbag collection is the antithesis of anything that even remotely manifests bling.

Within eight months of their journey, the duo went to several manufacturers who decried the potential of the innovative prototype which usually takes twice as much time as a normal handbag would. From outsourcing the making, the boys thought of switching to in-house manufacturing to take craftsmanship in their own hands.

“We are a socially conscious brand that has shunned the use of animal fur. Our products are made of 100 per cent synthetic leather,” remarks Vibhor.

The larger goal on their radar is to annihilate the industry’s age-old pet peeves—the brazen objectification and sexist projection of women in the marketing campaigns. Consequently, their social media marketing campaigns are concocted to be age, class, and colour agnostic.

The duo now look forward to partnering with brands that resonates their principles.