Leaf through decor trends and you will see how much impact Pantone’s colour choice for 2017—greenery—has impacted interiors the world over. “Greenery” signifies not just leaves, trees, and the outdoors, but also a lifestyle that promotes healthier resolutions and growing vegetarian trends.

From dainty terraniums nestling on your side tables in the living room to potted greens along your balcony to vertical greens along the walls, the hue is encompassing homes. “Bringing the outdoors indoors is the most natural way to decorate your spaces with greens,” says home interiors entrpreneur Sarita Handa.

The next easiest way is to bring in a feature wall. It functions as a great conversation starter, a fabulous backdrop to the rest of the furnishings and accessories in your home. Says interior designer Shabnam Gupta of The Peacock Lane, “It is a good idea to set the mood through an accent wall that stands out against the surrounding planes.”

Staying with one strong detail avoids visual confusion. The idea is to establish a visual rhythmn. “If you are looking to refurbish on a budget, then wallpapers are a great bet,” suggests Handa. “They bring a certain charm and character to the decor. Wallpapers with botanical designs work well.”

“If you want to bring in green as a concept, the best place to start is hard finishes. There are a number of shades, textures and finishes available in natural stones like marble and granite to choose from. Then there are various types of tiles as well in a number of shades and sizes,” says Sonali Mehta, architect and interior designer.

Says Parushni Aggarwal, founder and creative director at StudioCREO, “The idea is to create a visually stimulating environment through an eclectic collection that blends together furniture, lighting, flooring and home accessories.” In keeping with the trend, StudioCREO’s latest collection brings in a flush of limey accents and forest greens.

Sustainable furniture is big on the trend circuit these days. “Bamboo is a great functional pick as it can be beaten into water resistant, sturdy rugs ensuring low maintenance,” she says. A swish of natural forms like the smooth flowing lines of a jade toned console, or onyx curios add luxurious details to the entire space.

“For example, having a wooden hanging chandelier in your living room that has been designed in a repetitive pattern of one layer of wood and one layer of bamboo will act as a nodal point. Furthermore, having a wooden and a bamboo standout wall in the living room as well as this chandelier would provide harmony,” she explains.

Adding fine accents through accessories is a skilful way of bringing in the colour without overdoing the intent. Upholstery, curtains, rugs, carpets, throws and runners are the simplest elements that can amp up the play of green.

Says Ayush Choudhary, founder and creative director at Cocoon Fine Rugs, “Let the space determine the kind of rug design. Remember, the bigger the rugs the grander they look. So always try to use a bigger rug rather than a smaller one.” But, underplay to resist an overkill.

“An upholstered chair or ottoman in the living room can be a great statement,” suggests Handa. “If a green is too acid, too yellow or too blue, it may not be neutral enough when you want to add new colours.”

Every little detail counts. So, runners across tables and foliage prints on dinnerware add a touch of whimsy. “Refresh your cushion covers and curtains with a touch of minty green,” suggests interior designer Ayushi Kanodia.

Combine small, quaint pieces with a large, bulky form for an eclectic mix of furniture. It glamorises the space instantly. The antique look is in vogue at the moment. “An antique finish bar creates a warm, welcoming corner. Sand and distress the surface of your bar unit after two quick coats of dull green paint for that weathered appeal,” suggests Kanodia.