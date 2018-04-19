NEW DELHI: After working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster "Padmaavat", designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula say they want to work more in Bollywood, but at present their focus is on their brand.

"Currently, we are focusing on the brand and our next collection. We have a few exciting projects coming up in the near future," Rimple told IANS.

"However working on a film such as 'Padmaavat' has taught us so much and we will always be open to take up an opportunity such as that," she added.

They showcased a collection at the Young Ficci Ladies Organisation (YFLO) in Kolkata earlier this week. Actress Tabu was the showstopper for them.

Talking about choosing Tabu as their muse, Harpreet said: "Tabu wearing one of our designs complements the kind of work that we do and was a perfect fit for the garments that we showcased. She is an eternal beauty and brought that very elegance and grace to the runway."

Harpreet says the collection "features luxury kitsch elements on textured fabrics".

"The embroidery and textiles are inspired by the art and culture of Rajasthan. Our designs aim at celebrating various embroidered motifs from vintage textiles. We have incorporated motifs such as chandeliers, garden fountains and peacocks and old antique collectibles among other eclectic designs on vintage fabrics such as lehriya and gota," he added.