Remember the 80s cult classic—the belt bag? Once an essential for travelling tourists back in the day, the bag saw a steady decline over the years. Until now, that is. Today, the fashionistas are opting for these hands-free luxury bags that now come in a variety of shapes and sizes. What’s more, they’re calling it a bumbag now. Some also prefer the more polite term, bellybag.

The revival started with the billboards and then took to the runway. Gucci Pre-Fall 2017 campaign featured the maison’s classic GG Marmont matelassé bag reinvented to fit the new belt bag trend. The Resort 2018 show took advantage of the label’s highly coveted vintage logo tees and transformed the design onto a belt bag.

Not to be left behind, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Armani, Prada, Miu Miu and Michael Kors have also released belt bags in premium leather and futureproof shapes to add to the seasonal mix.

Really, barely a day goes by without one of our favourite influencers stepping out with a bumbag, and unsurprisingly, with such reputable backing, this long-forgotten, hands-free number has graduated from microtrend to bona fide must-have. Wear it on the waist, across the body, on one shoulder, or keep things simple and loop it into your favourite pair of jeans instead of your regular belt.

Indeed, looking at the wide array from statement-making styles to chic minimal iterations, it’s safe to say that we’re in the midst of a colossal bumbag comeback.