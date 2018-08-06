Home Lifestyle Fashion

fbb launches special festive collection for Onam

In order to offer a wide collection to choose from for the most anticipated festival Onam, fbb launched their special ‘festive’ collection for ladies, men and kids.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:In order to offer a wide collection to choose from for the most anticipated festival Onam, fbb launched their special ‘festive’ collection for ladies, men and kids.The new range was unveiled by the popular actress Malayalam actor Anu Sithara.

The launch was hosted at the Big Bazaar store in Kochi, where fashionistas got a chance to view the new trendy Onam collection. The new collection comprises of all clothing needs right from classy heavy ethnic wears, to trendy fusion wear, to comfortable and colourful casual wear for everyone including women, men and kids. The collection is priced from Rs 399 onwards. After wearing the new collection, the actress shared her experience.

“Festivals are the best time of the year where you want to look your best and the new festive collection by fbb will be your favourite,” Anu said. She added her happiness in unveiling the new collection and that she looks forward to exploring the entire range.

Engaging with the audience, fbb invited their fans to register themselves for the launch. The few lucky ones got a chance to take selfies with the actress and also win shopping offers available at fbb.The new Onam festive collection is available at stores across the state.

