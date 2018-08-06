Over 120 models to scorch the IFL ramp

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Designers from around the country will showcase their latest collections in Kochi at the third season of ‘Indian Fashion League 2018’ on August 9.According to Anwar A T chairman and managing director of Espanio Events India Pvt Ltd, which is hosting the event, the third season of IFL at Le Meridien, will see over 20 internationally-acclaimed fashion designers showing their creations.

“These designers will be supported by film stars who will enter the event as showstoppers. Adding oomph to the show will be 120 supermodels from various parts of the country,” he said. The show will also feature European and African models. “This will be their first appearance in India,” he added.

Mrs Kerala models will be walking the ramp in the handloom segment of the event. “The concept was developed with an aim to empower the married women. We want them to believe that they can take part in such events, apart from their typical jobs, even after getting married,” Anwar said.

According to Mrs Kerala Sajinas Saleem, besides women’s empowerment, the event aims to promote handloom industry. “We want to promote this traditional unorganised textile industry and thus support our weaver. Yes, the models will walk the ramp for a social cause and this makes IFL more meaningful than any other fashion events in the country,” she said.IFL has roped in well-known choreographers Vahbiz Mehta, Karan Raman and M S Sreedhar.