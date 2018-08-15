A fashion event with a visual twist:  Kerala Fashion Festival (KFF) 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:An event with a difference, that’s how Kerala Fashion Festival (KFF) 2018 is being called by the organisers. When you hear the term fashion, the picture that comes to your mind is of models walking the ramp in beautifully designed clothes. However, Antony Richard, the owner and producer of KFF begs to differ.

He said, “The event, which will be held at IMA house, on August 16 and 17, has been designed to change the perception of the general public when it comes to fashion.” He highlighted they are not organising an event that will only see a bevvy of models walking down the ramp, wearing clothes designed and produced by various designers. “Of course, the event has a section in which latest designs by around 12 designers will be showcased,” he added.

But there is a twist, said Antony. “We will be giving equal importance to the presentation of visual arts. The event will see the students of Amrita College of Fine Arts putting up their creations. There will be a stall that will display bottle art. A stall has been set up by an NGO which works among destitute women,” Antony said. It will be a venue for those involved with the visual arts like the photographers, documentary directors, artists and others to showcase their skill and talent. “We want to project the other hidden and often not highlighted aspects of fashion,” he added.

Around 75 models, between eight and 48 years in age will walk the ramp. The visitors will also have an opportunity to shop. “The event will also see the screening of ‘Anna’ directed by Eldhose Lomy and ‘On the Road’. Film costume designer Suni George will be launching his design tag at the event,” he said.

The brand ambassador of KFF is actor Anjali Nair, while the child ambassador is Iana Mathew. Many film stars are expected to join the show. The show schedule is available on the website www.tacticevent.com.