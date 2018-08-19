Crystal confluence

By Express News Service

Confluence, the country’s first designer jewellery collective showcasing designs with crystals from Swarovski, celebrated two years of its inception with a soiree at the embassy of Austria last week. Themed around ‘Sparkling Transformations’, the presentation highlighted the journey of a Swarovski crystal from the Austrian Alps to the hands of leading Indian design luminaries, finally culminating into enchanting designer jewels.

Unveiled in 2016, Confluence showcases both the innovation of Swarovski crystals and the essence of Indian craftsmanship. It debuted with statement designs by leading fashion and jewellery designers of India, including Amrapali, Eina Ahluwalia, Gaurav Gupta, Isharya, JJ Valaya, Manish Arora, Outhouse, Pernia Qureshi, Rohit Bal, Shivan & Narresh and Suneet Varma. Since then, Suhani Pittie, Tarun Tahiliani, Deepa Gurnani, Nida Mahmood and Zariin have also joined the glittering portfolio.

This year’s showcase highlighted each designer’s unique inspiration. The jewellery by the couturiers shares design aesthetics with their exquisite couture collections, hence making the jewel a piece of affordable luxury that bears the essence of the designer’s couture ensembles. Besides, the collective also covers the categories of traditional men’s accessories.

The collective has been able to offer the market an extensive variety of jewellery from the houses of 13 leading designers across a variety of themes and techniques to suit the diverse needs of the consumer. Each piece can be identified with a holographic Swarovski tag, which authenticates the usage of genuine Swarovski crystals. Each tag has a unique 16-digit code that can be checked on swarovski.com.

Available pan-India, across leading multibrand retail channels, offline and online.