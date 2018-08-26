A Franco-Indian rhapsody

Shilpi Madan By

The couple—Shane and Falguni Peacock—symbolises striking glamour in everything that hops off their drawing board—from runway collections to red carpet appearances of celebrities on the national and international circuit, to their glitzy publication, The Peacock Magazine. Now comes their latest labour of love, Amour de Junagarh, a breathtaking blend of French flair with Indian grandeur, contoured to perfection as a stunning mix of bridal lehengas and crop tops.

It’s quite a stylish coup. A sensuously crafted, traditional collection, evocative of the rich tapestry of the opulent palace of Junagarh—the quiet, classic jewel in Rajasthan’s crown of historical tapestry—combined with classic, Parisian chic. What prompted this polarised mix? “Junagarh Fort is famed for its architectural splendour and opulence, and in our collection, we have brought together a celebration of two distinct design aesthetics, inspired by stunning locales that stay simply timeless,” shares Falguni.

icy blue, fawn, light salmon, fleeting blush, and ash grey to stunning coral, brick red, fuchsia, and Tuscan gold... it is a varied palette.

“Yes, it is a polarised mix, but a mix with stunning results as we juxtapose two completely different cultures. Elegantly extravagant and yet classic. These qualities have always been the hallmark of our creations,” she adds.

Shane and Falguni Peacock have made extensive use of the chrome applique technique to breathe splendour into each rendition. The knitting of this method to the production process brings in an element of uniqueness to each creation. Appliqué being a technique in which fabric patches are layered on a foundation fabric, then stitched in place with the raw edges turned under or covered with decorative embellishment.

“We have used a chrome-coloured fabric for this technique on pastel lehengas,” says Shane. “We tried to replicate the structural marvel that is the palace of Junagarh, and the living elements from the wilderness on the fabrics,” he adds. “Of course, the challenge was to get uniform motifs and a perfect finish, which comes after years of hand-creating applique work.”

The chicness persists in the cropped blouses with sheer, feather and ruffle details. A rich smattering of intricately placed crystals work up the magic in the structured lehengas. It is indeed a royal treatise, with the contours of the palatial edifice transcribed on the grand ensembles, studded with refined stones and pearls, breathing the true essence of the 13th century fort.

“The palette is soothing, luxe and classic,” explains Falguni, gesturing to the soft pastels and bright flushes melting into each other. From sorbet yellow, mystic mauve, soft taupe, icy blue, sea foam, fawn, light salmon, fleeting blush, ash grey and carnation pink to stunning coral, brick red, fuchsia, chestnut, Tuscan gold and cerulean blue... it is a varied palette, mirroring the myriad emotions of the neo-age Indian bride when she begins a new chapter in her life.

“The Peacock Bride is a girl who is not afraid to express herself, be it her choice of lehenga and jewellery or her day-to-day dressing. She is unconventional and maybe a little alternative too,” says Falguni with a smile.