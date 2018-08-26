Ticking strong in India

Tashneem Chaudhury By

Express News Service

Despite the world becoming increasingly digital, there is a significant part of the population in every country that believes in buying timepieces—not just for functionality but for style. This is especially true for the high-end luxury variety.

We caught up with Laurent Lecamp, executive vice-president, sales, and board member of premium Swiss watch company, Carl F Bucherer, who was in India recently, to kick off the brand’s 130th-anniversary celebrations. He was also here to bring the Baselworld novelties of 2018 to the Indian market. “India is among the first countries to receive the 2018 collection. We also have some significant product launches lined up throughout the year, like the recently released Manero Flyback Retro and the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral.

Since it first launched in India in the year 2010 via an exclusive partnership with Ethos Watch Boutiques, Carl F Bucherer has been able to mark its position in the premium segment as one of the top players. The key stores for them are Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with further plans of expansion in Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Discussing the widely talked about launch of the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral this year, Lecamp explains what is special about this timepiece: “The Tourbillion has developed over 200 years ago and provided an ingenious solution for a technical problem that affected accuracy of watches. The CFB T3000, a unique movement developed entirely in-house, combines a peripheral automatic winding system and a peripherally mounted tourbillion that appears to float. Last but not the least, the movement is COSC-certified, highlighting the exceptional nature of that timepiece (only six percent of Swiss watch production is COSC-certified).”

Lecamp further adds that the USP of the brand is that it has always been synonymous with innovation and quality. “Our timepieces are developed and produced in our workshops in Switzerland. Carl F Bucherer, incidentally, is the pioneer of the peripheral automatic winding system.”

Besides new versions of two classic timepieces, the Manero Peripheral and Manero Flyback, the company also plans to launch the successful Adamavi collection in India, which is being expanded with further design variations. “We also notice that occasions such as weddings in India are ideal for couple watches, and we have some interesting options. We hope to work harder and do even better,” he signs off. Well, let’s just say the time sure is ripe.