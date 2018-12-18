Home Lifestyle Fashion

Penguins, pearls and manhattan at Kate Spade store in Chennai

Ending their 25th anniversary year on a festive note, the eponymous brand founded by the late American fashion designer Kate Spade, rings in this holiday season with an all-new collection.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

The Kate Spade logo | AP

The Kate Spade logo | AP

By Fathima Ashraf
Express News Service

Offering a wide range of handbags, SLGs, footwear, accessories, and more, Kate Spade New York, the American fashion company came to Chennai’s Palladium mall earlier in March this year. Ending their 25th anniversary year on a festive note, the eponymous brand founded by the late American fashion designer Kate Spade, rings in this holiday season with an all-new collection — inspired by their home city, New York-The Holiday 2018 Collection.

“The uniqueness of Kate Spade is that every month, a new collection is offered in our stores. The Holiday 2018 collection is perfect for the season of celebration. Weaving together hints of New York’s uptown glamour, dashes of artistic downtown glitz and nods to Brooklyn’s eclectic, relaxed edge, the holiday collection captures the magic, creativity, and joy of New York,” says Lipika Ganguly, Reliance Brands.

Taking design inspirations from the Manhattan skyline, the collection includes mini and midi chiffon dresses. Featuring an array of prints from dots and florals to houndstooth and hearts, the dresses are available in a palette of pale pinks and night-sky blacks. Chunky knit sweaters with dramatic sleeves, menswear-inspired pink pantsuits, velvet puffers and houndstooth wool overcoat with faux fur trim are the twists on classic styles.

“People love the ease with which one can wear our pieces and simply elevate any look. The collection mainly features a lot of sparkles,” shares Lipika, adding that the brand’s novelty collection includes SLGs and handbags inspired by penguins.

The latest addition to the handbag collection includes the Cameron Street Hazel — a small chain shoulder bag, done in both rose gold or silver leather and resin clutches, with floating pearls and silver baubles. Made of lightly pebbled leather and adorned with rhinestone diamonds and pearls, the bags in the collection come in several silhouettes, ranging from backpacks and tiny totes to crossbody and bucket bags.

As for footwear, the season’s kitten heels come in classic black suede as well as in bubblegum pink.
While earrings with dazzling disco balls suspended from delicate chains and crystal-encrusted hoops—reimagined in pearls andhearts remain the key styles, penguin tassel earrings, square studs made of mismatched earrings round out the collection. 

SLGs: 10k onwards. Handbags: 18k onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kate Spade New York Palladium mall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp