Penguins, pearls and manhattan at Kate Spade store in Chennai

Fathima Ashraf By

Express News Service

Offering a wide range of handbags, SLGs, footwear, accessories, and more, Kate Spade New York, the American fashion company came to Chennai’s Palladium mall earlier in March this year. Ending their 25th anniversary year on a festive note, the eponymous brand founded by the late American fashion designer Kate Spade, rings in this holiday season with an all-new collection — inspired by their home city, New York-The Holiday 2018 Collection.

“The uniqueness of Kate Spade is that every month, a new collection is offered in our stores. The Holiday 2018 collection is perfect for the season of celebration. Weaving together hints of New York’s uptown glamour, dashes of artistic downtown glitz and nods to Brooklyn’s eclectic, relaxed edge, the holiday collection captures the magic, creativity, and joy of New York,” says Lipika Ganguly, Reliance Brands.

Taking design inspirations from the Manhattan skyline, the collection includes mini and midi chiffon dresses. Featuring an array of prints from dots and florals to houndstooth and hearts, the dresses are available in a palette of pale pinks and night-sky blacks. Chunky knit sweaters with dramatic sleeves, menswear-inspired pink pantsuits, velvet puffers and houndstooth wool overcoat with faux fur trim are the twists on classic styles.

“People love the ease with which one can wear our pieces and simply elevate any look. The collection mainly features a lot of sparkles,” shares Lipika, adding that the brand’s novelty collection includes SLGs and handbags inspired by penguins.

The latest addition to the handbag collection includes the Cameron Street Hazel — a small chain shoulder bag, done in both rose gold or silver leather and resin clutches, with floating pearls and silver baubles. Made of lightly pebbled leather and adorned with rhinestone diamonds and pearls, the bags in the collection come in several silhouettes, ranging from backpacks and tiny totes to crossbody and bucket bags.

As for footwear, the season’s kitten heels come in classic black suede as well as in bubblegum pink.

While earrings with dazzling disco balls suspended from delicate chains and crystal-encrusted hoops—reimagined in pearls andhearts remain the key styles, penguin tassel earrings, square studs made of mismatched earrings round out the collection.

SLGs: 10k onwards. Handbags: 18k onwards.