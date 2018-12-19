Update your look for the new year

By Express News Service

Every New Year-eve celebration is something that most people look forward to, and this year is no different. As you ready yourself for the several parties that are in the offing, we bring you some expert opinion on how to cultivate and maintain that 'different' look you want for yourself. Following are some of the tips for glowing and radiant skin, given by dermatologist, Nirupama Parwanda.

Pick the one you want for yourself and be the cynosure of all eyes!

Natural look: Use a broad spectrum sunscreen every day to preserve skin's natural glow and tone. A good SPF protects your skin from sun damage and pigmentary changes.

Botox look: Having a frozen forehead is becoming fashionable these days. If you want this look go for the botullinum toxin to get rid of frown lines as well as horizontal forehead lines.​

Contoured look: Go for dermal fillers on the cheeks as these help give you a more youthful and contoured mid-face and make you look naturally beautiful without the use of a cheek highlighter.

Chiselled look: For those who want their jawline game on-point there is nothing better than having a thread-lift or dermal fillers.

Pouty look: Priyanka Chopra did not just give us wedding and couple goals but also the pouty lips' goal with her augmented lips. Hyaluronic acid fillers can help you get more augmented lips and the pout right!

Slim face look: Those wanting to have a slim face without working hard in the gym or cutting down on the carbohydrates, injecting Botox on one of the jaw muscles is a great help.

Sculpted beard look: Laser hair reduction of the upper cheek hair helps to get a sculpted beard look. Most men like upper cheek line of the beard to be sharply demarcated and absolutely symmetrical. After defining this line one shaves off the unwanted hair in the upper cheek area and passes the laser light over it to destroy the unwanted hair follicles.

The face-lift look: Those in their 60s can go for a face-lift to get rid of sagging around the jawline and cheeks.