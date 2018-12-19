Home Lifestyle Fashion

Update your look for the new year

Here is some expert advice on how to get a distinct look of your own this New Years!

Published: 19th December 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Every  New Year-eve celebration is something that most people look forward to, and this year is no different. As you ready yourself for the several parties that are in the offing, we bring you some expert opinion on how to cultivate and maintain that 'different' look you want for yourself. Following are some of the tips for glowing and radiant skin, given by dermatologist, Nirupama Parwanda.

Pick the one you want for yourself and be the cynosure of all eyes!

Natural look: Use a broad spectrum sunscreen every day to preserve skin's natural glow and tone. A good SPF protects your skin from sun damage and pigmentary changes. 

Botox look: Having a frozen forehead is becoming fashionable these days. If you want this look go for the botullinum toxin to get rid of frown lines as well as horizontal forehead lines.​

Contoured look: Go for dermal fillers on the cheeks as these help give you a more youthful and contoured mid-face and make you look naturally beautiful without the use of a cheek highlighter.

Chiselled look: For those who want their jawline game on-point there is nothing better than having a thread-lift or dermal fillers.

Pouty look: Priyanka Chopra did not just give us wedding and couple goals but also the pouty lips' goal with her augmented lips. Hyaluronic acid fillers can help you get more augmented lips and the pout right!

Slim face look: Those wanting to have a slim face without working hard in the gym or cutting down on the carbohydrates, injecting Botox on one of the jaw muscles is a great help.

Sculpted beard look: Laser hair reduction of the upper cheek hair helps to get a sculpted beard look. Most men like upper cheek line of the beard to be sharply demarcated and absolutely symmetrical. After defining this line one shaves off the unwanted hair in the upper cheek area and passes the laser light over it to destroy the unwanted hair follicles.

The face-lift look: Those in their 60s can go for a face-lift to get rid of sagging around the jawline and cheeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Year Nirupama Parwanda. Makeover New Year makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp