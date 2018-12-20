Home Lifestyle Fashion

Flared and ruffled dresses to dominate 2019: Anita Dongre

anita_dongre

Designer Anita Dongre (Photo | Twitter)

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

With Christmas and New Year round the corner, people are busy picking up their dresses for the much-awaited parties. And as an annual ritual, Anita Dongre has launched her Dress Fest’18 collection. “Every year, right before the commencement of the party season, we launch our Dress Fest. This year, all the pieces in the collection celebrate the glorious feminine form with trendy maxi dresses, pretty ruffled elements, pleated details, brocade dresses and stylish jumpsuits.

The collection has everything that will make you shine this holiday season,” shares Dongre who looks at the modern woman of today as her eternal inspiration. “With AND, I have always aimed to design garments that lend comfort and confidence albeit, at par with international trends to help patrons create their own personal style,” adds she.

Dongre’s latest collection encompasses sharp and structured silhouettes, softened with a touch of flounce and flair to add a little bit of playfulness to the formal elements. “These are stylish dresses with edgy slits, flirtatious ruffles and a play of layers with subtle embellishments. With the temperature dipping, we have also used warm velvets and crafted a limited edition of brocade dresses this season.”  

Keeping the spirit of holiday and merriment in mind, Dongre has used the party season’s timeless go-to: Black, and added on some bold monochromatic jewel tones such as muted gold sparkle, plum red, pine green and royal blue to make a statement. 

Born in Mumbai, Dongre graduated from SNDT College in Fashion Design in 1984. Her unique insights, astute eye and in-depth understanding of women created some of India’s leading fashion brands. 

Talking about the various trends in terms of dresses 2018 has witnessed, she shares, “There are a number of trends that have been big this year. From pretty off-shoulder dresses, fitted midi dresses and silhouettes with sheer elements to feminine lace dresses, there is a lot that one can choose from. I feel pleated, flared and ruffled dresses will set the trend in 2019.” 

On the personal front, Dongre makes it a point to come back home and indulge in a good book. “Wellness to me is very important,” says she, adding, “I spend time doing yoga. I  spend quality time with my  family.”

Anita Dongre

