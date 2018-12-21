A wardrobe makeover for city’s fashion conscious

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fashionistas in the city were in for a treat on Thursday as The Red Carpet pop up organised by Haute Couture was the perfect place to loosen their purse strings and bring in some cheer with the New Year around the corner. The day-long pop up boasted of some of the biggest names in the fashion business with many of the designers being Lakme Fashion Week favourites.

“Earlier, we used to have to travel all the way to Mumbai and New Delhi for designer wear because the selection was very limited in Chennai,” said Veena Sharma, an excited shopper at the event. “Now with so many exhibitions and pop ups, and the best designers coming here, it is so convenient and easy for us to get the best clothing without any hassles.”

A number of young professionals, too were at the pop up looking through rack after rack of designer wear.

“I wanted some trendy clothes for a couple of work events that are coming up early next year,” said K Sunaina, who works at a consulting firm. “Since there are so many designers under one roof here, I thought this would be my best bet. The collection was great and I managed to find some really nice stuff that suited my purpose.”

With designers like Sirisha Reddy, Aarushi Kilawat, Mayank Modi, Paridhi Jaipuria and Sharath Sundar and brands like Harsh Harsh, Aruni, The Plavate, SNOB, TCFO and Msafari, the exhibition was a delight for anyone who is brand and fashion conscious.

The striking jewellery designs of Chic Therapy by Vandana Makhija and Silvense by Vrindaa were an instant hit among people of all ages. The Postbox, which sells premium leather goods was also a favourite owing to products that married functionality and style.