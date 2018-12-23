A confluence of  art and design

Express Features By

NEW DELHI: In an evening witness to the confluence of art, fashion and design against the stunning backdrop of Audi’s luxury cars, the country’s leading luxury lifestyle magazine, Abraxas Lifestyle, celebrated its sixth anniversary in collaboration with the Save the Girl Child initiative.

An exhibition of artworks by artists Ajay Kumar Samir, Ambbali Dutta Bhattacharya , Bipasha Sen Gupta, Chandni Chanana, Ekta Gandhi, Sonali Chaudhari and Swaraj Das, photographer Akash Das, ceramic artist Nishant Kumar and sculptors Sangeeta and Surinder Marwah were on display at the Audi South showroom.

Awards were given under different categories on the occasion. The awardees of Abraxas Excellence Awards 2018 included bureaucrat Arshinder Singh Chawla, industrialist KK Modi and filmmaker Rahul Rawail. The Abraxas Woman of Substance 2018 awards were given to Archana Dalmia for social activism, Renu Hussain for literature and Dr Sanjana Jon for philanthropy among others.

It was followed by three fashion previews by fashion designers Shantanu Singh, Niket Mishra and Dr Sanjana Jon.