Fashion is more than just garments: Falguni and Shane Peacock

Sabrina Rajan By

Beyonce’s recent beaded gold bodysuit was the talk of the country and one could easily say it personified the eponymous Falguni Shane Peacock label — glamorous, luxe and worthy of a rockstar. The duo has dressed celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Falguni and Shane Peacock, spoke with us about the shift in their brand’s focus, while maintaining that opulence will always be the heart of their label.

Excerpts from our chat with the duo:

With many leaning towards minimalistic fashion, how are you garnering this great following for your line, which is unabashedly extravagant?

We are versatile in what we do. The reason that we are alive and relevant is because everything in life for us is without restrictions. We are only competing with ourselves and we don’t care what the others are calling a trend. We are not scared of failures as we believe in our work.

How will you describe a Falguni Shane Peacock’s bride?

Our design sensibility is a mix of Indian and Western. It is for the modern bride who is unconventional and avant-garde. Someone who is well-travelled and is probably spending her own money to make her wedding dress. She is inspired by the West but is grounded in her traditions too, and wants a mix. In fact, in our last show, we had teamed up the Apple watch along with the bridal couture collection. Fashion has always been more than just garments.

Tell us about the various influences that have gone into your latest collection, the Amour De Junagarh.

It is a mix of influences — elements from France’s Capital that happens to be one of my favourite place in the world has been melded with the beauty of the grand palace of Junagarh — Rajasthan’s cultural jewel. Cropped blouses with sheer, feather and ruffle details are teamed with chrome applique and crystal work-embedded structured lehengas. The palette remains eccentric with muted tones and pastel hues in full play.

What do you think is the colour this season?

In the bridal outfits, red has really dominated this year. Looking at Deepika (Padukone), Priyanka (Chopra) — everyone is doing a lot of red. But that is only for the weddings. Otherwise, it is — soft pinks, ivories — a lot of softer colours. Our new line has soft shades like sorbet yellow, mauve, taupe, ice blue, seafoam, fawn, light salmon, blush, ash grey, carnation pink and these are complemented with coral and stark hues like brick red, fuchsia, chestnut, Tuscan gold and cerulean blue.

What can we expect from you in the coming year?

We want to be known as a ‘design house’ and not as designers. We should be able to do prêt, ready to wear, easy resort wear, bridal couture, and performance-based outfits. Early into 2019, you can expect our resort wear. Also, our menswear has already rolled out — next we want to start our ready-to-wear line. We are planning to get into accessories too.

What are the aesthetics of your menswear collection?

It is international looking. Something that you can wear on the red carpet or for a wedding. Lots of sequins and patchwork — expect trendy and cool styles.