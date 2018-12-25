Celebrating colours and craftsmanship

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Celebrating E colours with enchanting motifs, the House of Sunil Mehra has launched its latest collection — SeenUnSeen. The collection intends to create a vision of class and perfection and bring a breakthrough in the culture of menswear in India. Talking about the collection, designer Sunil Mehra says, “Amplifying the ever timid beauty in men, the collection lets men explore the diverse paradigm of clothing. From cuts and layering to handcrafted detailing on the most unexplored colour palette in menswear, this collection is an amalgamation of all.”​

For Mehra, the one hidden aspect of the collection was to celebrate craftsmanship and present some of the most vivacious and dynamic art pieces.“For us, bespoke is in our soul, craftsmanship is our power and made to measure is our passion. In order to achieve it all, we endeavour to go beyond the conventional boundaries and hence, the idea for SeenUnSeen came up,” shares the designer.

Talking about the fabrics, the collection explores silks in various forms. “For Indian wear, we have used raw silk, velvet silk and brocade silk. For western wear, we have used alpaca linen silk, 100 per cent jacquard silk, two-tone silks with flock printing. With the same collection, concentrating more on winters, we have explored cashmere and cashmere blends,” he explains.

The collection focuses on the idea of enhancing the beauty of the garment with minutest details. For patterns, he has included abstracts, bold checks, stripes, two-tone stripes, herringbone, houndstooth, 3D honeycomb and canvas finishes.“In embroideries and motifs, we have immensely used detailing via thread embroidery, kasab, dori work, stone embroidery and even hand painted motifs. Motifs like floral, beetles, crowns, dalis, figuratives, quirky characters, 3d french knot roses have been incorporated,” says Mehra.

Mehra believes that this year has proved to be a benchmark in setting up the most dynamic trends. “Cuts and silhouettes have been one of the major picks this year,” and, “Asymmetrical constructions, abstract patterns and garments with layerings and gatherings have been the charm of the year,” he says.

Talking about the Pantone colour of 2019, Mehra says, “Coral. We would be incorporating a range of the same colour palette in our footwear. Adding more would be the limited edition, quirky patterned shirts.” “What relaxes my nerves is the idea of working better every day and strategising for enhancing the menswear culture in the country. Bringing forth the best in class textiles and fabrications is my focus for now,” he says.