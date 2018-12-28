Wish to see fashion industry becoming more responsible: 'Wool Runway' winner

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Young designer Nishant Raj, a student of NID-Ahmedabad and winner of the third edition of Wool Runway, wishes to see the fashion industry becoming more rooted, responsible, ethical and sustainable.

"As a young designer, I sincerely wish that the fashion industry, in its entirety, becomes more rooted, responsible, ethical and sustainable. The industry is made up of both big and small stakeholders who I believe need to work with same principles and standards," Raj told IANS in an email.

"Also, I hope in the future there is a stronger culture of open and fair collaboration, wherein resources, expertise and ideas are consciously shared for innovation and progress of all," he added.

Raj was announced the winner of the fashion design competition that celebrates the best emerging talent from design campuses across India.

An initiative by The Woolmark Company, Wool Runway invites tertiary students to design an outfit, made from the premium fibre Merino wool. The competition aims to not only raise awareness but also educate the next generation of wool consumers and inspire emerging fashion designers to work with Merino wool.

The designer, who feels that it is imperative for platforms like Wool Runway to exist and flourish now more than ever before, says that the fashion industry is more open for young faces now.

"I feel now there are more opportunities and means to make something of your own than following the existing pattern, irrespective of where you come from. It is quite empowering to witness and experience the support and belief showered by the industry on the new, young designers.

"Fashion is quickly becoming a force to reckon with, acknowledged by even those individuals and institutions who aren't directly related to it," he said.

So what has he planned for the future?

"I plan to pursue research-led innovation in the industry. For far too long we have been stagnating in the growing homogeneity of our design and material culture. I plan on challenging that and working towards an Indian design identity that is both local and global.

"And about being original, I don't think such a thing exists because each one of us is an aggregate of our times. So, I just do what everyone does with the same values, which my family, teachers and friends have instilled in me," he said.