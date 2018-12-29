Home Lifestyle Fashion

Five styles every jacket lover must own!

This winter, upgrade your wardrobe with these must-have jackets.

Published: 29th December 2018 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Confused about choosing the right jacket for different occasions and outings? Get these five jacket styles to upgrade your wardrobe.

ALSO READ | Give a colourful twist to your winter wardrobe

Tabby Bhatia, Director of Voganow.com, and Manjula Gandhi, Chief product officer, Numero Uno, have some suggestions:

* Trucker jackets: Trucker jackets are a denim/jean jacket version with double breast flap pocket style. Hand-painted embroidered designs, beads, braid embellishments and patches on the back of these jackets look funky.

* Blouson jackets: A blouson jacket or Harrington jacket is typically loose, but fits around the waist with an elastic fabric. It looks similar to the bomber jacket but comes in varied styles; in zippers, buttons and different collar patterns.

* Anoraks or Parkas: Anoraks or parkas are somewhat similar. These are water resistant jackets although a parka is usually longer than anoraks with faux fur lining on the hoodie.

* Biker jackets: Leather biker jackets have lots of zippers, straps and buckles around. Biker jackets are perfect to go along for outings and road trips. It gives an entirely different look from other jacket styles. Black is the ideal colour to pair with a white T-shirt, black jeans, black high ankle shoes and shades.

* Bomber jackets: It gives a perfectly dapper look when paired with basic tees and jeans. It keeps you warm yet stylish in winter. They are available in different fabrics like synthetic, leather, polycotton and suede.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jackets Blazers Winter Style Biker jackets Denim jackets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp