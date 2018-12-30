Home Lifestyle Fashion

Ariana Grande's 'lampshading' a major 2018 fashion trend

The trend that was set in 2016 by the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is suddenly everywhere, all thanks to Ariana Grande!

The trend of shirt-dresses and oversized sweatshirts and hoodies which has been a constant in the fashion landscape for a few years now was perfected by the Kardashian-Jenner clan in 2016. Fast forward to 2018, we have the look suddenly popping up everywhere, and the credit goes to singer-songwriter Ariana Grande. 

The 'Thank U, Next' star is known not just for her high vocal range and hit pop music, but also for her statement look of effortlessly carrying a high ponytail and winged eyeliner. Adding to this, she aces the casual-chic look of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies paired with thigh-high boots, known as lampshading.

Strangely enough, this fashion trend was named after the piece of furniture that it closely resembles -- yes, we're talking about a lampshade. 

According to Lyst’s 2018 Year in Fashion report, the star single-handedly increased the sales of oversized hoodies. The look was reportedly a popular choice for Halloween costumes in 2018, donned by celebrities and fans alike. 

Of course, there were many other celebrities inspiring clothing trends this year from Kylie Jenner (a whopping two million Google searches) to Beyonce, Cardi B, and Meghan Markle. While all this is great, we're completely rooting for another year of oversized clothes and to make it even better, maybe switch the boots for a pair of comfortable sliders. 

So 2019, more lazy clothes, please! Thank U, Next.

