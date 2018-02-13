HYDERABAD: Every girl, on her date night, encounters pandemonium. Even the most decisive girl ends up pondering for hours on what to wear and how. The colin-cleaned floor and well-made bed will find itself in a mountain of clothes. During the dress raid, there are high chances of black-out too. Don’t worry! That is every girl on every occasion, she aims to look her best. Anyway, here are some ideas, that can save our brains from bleeding and floor from the Himalayas of clothing.

Default little black/red dress

LBD or LRD, like DDLJ, never goes out of style. If you are opting for LBD, smoke and wing your eye with colours like emerald green or cobalt blue. Yes, a splash of colour to LBD is in vogue. Pair it with black heels or coloured heels to make the look pop out. Nude the lips and straighten up the hair. If you are opting for a red dress, black wings on the eyes and red pigments on the lips, curls on the mane and metallic stilettos on the feet can make you look smoking hot. This is our Kapoor sisters’ staple.

Jumpsuit for the experimental souls

A classic jumpsuit with straight or wide legs paired with heels can instantly make you look suave. Brown eyeshadow on both upper and lower lash line, curled eyelashes with a generous amount of mascara, well-groomed and thickened brows with a bold lip colour will surely make you stand out. Purples, violet, grey-undertone nudes, terracotta browns, oxblood lipsticks add the oomph factor to your look. Chic is the word for you.

Be flirty:

A pink dress, with nude or neon or contrast pumps with matte pink lipstick and tight curls or straightened hair, either ways, you are bound to look rad. A pink floral or plain, ruffled or frilled off-shoulder top with types of denim (pants, skirts or hot-pants) with white sneakers, nude makeup can make you earn compliments. Ensure you make your eyes look opened up and skin looks glossy. Don’t forget to add blush, it gives beautiful dimensions to the face. Look up to Priyanka Chopra’s pink looks.

Tee for a twist:

Thanks to American style icon Olivia Palermo, we can pick our favorite striped/ plain tee-shirt or shirt from the wardrobe, pair it with black/ denim or nude shorts and add a twist to it. Wondering what the twist is, a tuxedo blazer. Roll up the sleeves of the tuxedo and also don’t stuff the t-shirt into the shorts completely. Make it deliberately messy. Well, heels and shiny well-moisturised legs, half bun and loose waves, kohled eyes and nude lips or nude eyes and coloured lips will complete the look.

Be chic and sporty:

Your favourite cartoon/quote crop tee with high-waist, bell bottom denim, which is back in vogue with heels and clear glasses and dewy makeup will make your date address you as the new fashion icon. A denim shirt unbuttoned, basic tank inside and denim pants with sporty shoes and tied up hair, filled brows, pink tinted lips and a clean nude makeup too can be considered. Remember Piku (Deepika Padukone) on her date night?

Flirt with the skirt:

A frilled floral skirt with a collared plain top or faux leather pencil skirt with an airy tank top with strapped sandals can make you stylish effortlessly. Give your cropped tank a dressed-up feel with a floaty midi- or maxi-skirt. If you working on eyes, keep the lips nude and vice-versa. Experiment with hair by trying fish braids, twisted braids or wavy mane.



BF dressing for BF date:

A pair of distressed denim shorts with a tank top and boyfriend shirt coupled with white or coloured sneakers and sunglasses are your go-to if you are looking for an effortlessly sporty look.

Accessorise it, baby!

If you are into accessories, try simple, well-fitted jeans, tank top and statement neckpiece or layered necklace and chained sling bag, sleek temples, rose taupe lips, kohled eyes and blown hair can make you look voguish.

Note: Dewy look with right shades of highlighter, peach or pink blush, matte lip colours and loads of mascara are must for any look you opt, for our fashion icons too, are swearing by the same.



purnima@newindianexpress.com @iyer_purnima